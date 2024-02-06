Out of the past: Feb. 23

1998

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- One of the nation's oldest national cemeteries, Mound City National Cemetery, is nearing capacity; the cemetery, established in 1861, has more than 7,500 burials, but will reach capacity between 2010 and 2020, unless additional space is obtained.

BENTON, Mo. -- Supporters cheer as Circuit Judge Anthony J. Heckemeyer steps down from the bench to run as a Democrat for Congress; about 60 supporters pack the courtroom to hear Heckemeyer announce his candidacy; after 17 years as circuit judge of the 33rd Circuit, he will run for the 8th District congressional seat held by Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, a Republican.

1973

Vernon H. Landgraf, vice president of L.H. Landgraf Lumber Co. Inc. in Cape Girardeau, and Judge James A. Finch Jr., chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, have been nominated to the Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council by Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond; they were among 20 Missourians appointed yesterday.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Preliminary plans for the incorporation of East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois, into a city were discussed here yesterday morning; on hand were Dick Lockwood and David Morris from the Illinois State Office of Economic Affairs, the McClure-East Cape Girardeau fire board, water board, members from the Chamber of Commerce and Richard Grigsby, acting director of the Pulaski-Alexander County Development Corporation, which will help coordinate future plans.