Out of the past: Feb. 23

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- One of the nation's oldest national cemeteries, Mound City National Cemetery, is nearing capacity; the cemetery, established in 1861, has more than 7,500 burials, but will reach capacity between 2010 and 2020, unless additional space is obtained.
BENTON, Mo. -- Supporters cheer as Circuit Judge Anthony J. Heckemeyer steps down from the bench to run as a Democrat for Congress; about 60 supporters pack the courtroom to hear Heckemeyer announce his candidacy; after 17 years as circuit judge of the 33rd Circuit, he will run for the 8th District congressional seat held by Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, a Republican.
Vernon H. Landgraf, vice president of L.H. Landgraf Lumber Co. Inc. in Cape Girardeau, and Judge James A. Finch Jr., chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, have been nominated to the Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council by Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond; they were among 20 Missourians appointed yesterday.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Preliminary plans for the incorporation of East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois, into a city were discussed here yesterday morning; on hand were Dick Lockwood and David Morris from the Illinois State Office of Economic Affairs, the McClure-East Cape Girardeau fire board, water board, members from the Chamber of Commerce and Richard Grigsby, acting director of the Pulaski-Alexander County Development Corporation, which will help coordinate future plans.
George J. Liebig, supervisor of the State Department of Liquor Control, reminds the public that all taverns in Cape Girardeau selling 5% beer and all package liquor stores must be closed until a half hour after the polls have closed at tomorrow's special election; voters will decide whether or not to adopt the city manager form of government.
First reading is given at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council to an ordinance granting a 99-year lease to a tract of ground in Arena Park on which the Capaha Bridle Club proposes to construct a modern horse barn; the lease will be executed at a cost of $1; the ordinance stipulates the barn will be used as a stables for racing and show horses of members of the club; the building will be available to the SEMO District Fair for use of exhibitors during fair week, with members vacating to make room for show and race horses.
Three new directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce were elected at last night's annual meeting: K.A. Brumback, J.A. Rigdon and F.A. Groves; the new directors, chosen for a period of three years, succeed Will Hirsch, M.E. Leming and W.H. Bohnsack Jr.
George Brickech, 45, of St. Louis, an employee of the Dunnegan Construction Co., is in Saint Francis Hospital with a dislocated shoulder following a cave-in of the sides of a manhole in which he was working for the company installing the West End sewer; he was caught by the falling dirt and thrown against the other side of the trench, the fall dislocating his shoulder and slightly bruising his body.
-- Sharon K. Sanders