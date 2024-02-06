Out of the past: Feb. 23

1995

Motorists traveling from Illinois get a dim view of Cape Girardeau at night; only one light burns on the west ramp of the Mississippi River bridge at the end of Morgan Oak Street, and seven others don't work; one fixture is completely missing; the outside glass is broken around most of the old mercury vapor lights, with pigeons making homes in one or two of them.

Children's Apparel Service is planning to shoot its fall 1995 catalog in Cape Girardeau in May, and a long-standing relationship with Children's Bazaar is bringing the company's photographer here; Judith Wilferth, store owner, is taking applications from parents with children who can model for the catalog.

1970

Lillian E. Stehr, who previously served two terms as clerk of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas, has again filed as a candidate for the office on the Republican ticket; Stehr was first elected to the office in 1954 and served through 1962; she didn't seek re-election for a third term at that time; the incumbent, Ervin Hobbs, a Democrat, is also a candidate for the post in the fall election.

Voters of Cape Girardeau County will go to the polls tomorrow to ballot on a special tax levy to finance the proposed establishment and operation of a County Public Health Unit; if the issue gains the needed two-thirds majority, the levy will cost the property owners 10 cents on the $100 assessed valuation.