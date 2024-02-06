Out of the past: Feb. 23

1994

Because she could not serve a full, four-year term before reaching the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70, Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Marybelle Mueller isn't seeking re-election this year; Mueller, a pioneer among women in the legal profession, became the first woman lawyer ever elected to a judicial post in the state of Missouri in 1956.

Joe Gambill, who recently retired as plant manager for Biokyowa, filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for 2nd District associate commissioner in Cape Girardeau County.

1969

The Rev. Robert Olson, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville for four years, gives his last sermon at the church; he has accepted the pastorate of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale, Iowa, where he will be installed next Sunday; Olson has also served as interim pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and Eisleben Lutheran Church in Illmo.

Sixty Boy Scouts in a colorful Eagle Court of Honor receive their Eagle badges at a ceremony in Academic Hall on the State College campus; sponsor of the class is Missouri Supreme Court Judge James A. Finch Jr., formerly of Cape Girardeau.