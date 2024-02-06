Out of the past: Feb. 23

Because she could not serve a full, four-year term before reaching the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70, Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Marybelle Mueller isn't seeking re-election this year; Mueller, a pioneer among women in the legal profession, became the first woman lawyer ever elected to a judicial post in the state of Missouri in 1956.
Joe Gambill, who recently retired as plant manager for Biokyowa, filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for 2nd District associate commissioner in Cape Girardeau County.
The Rev. Robert Olson, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville for four years, gives his last sermon at the church; he has accepted the pastorate of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale, Iowa, where he will be installed next Sunday; Olson has also served as interim pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and Eisleben Lutheran Church in Illmo.
Sixty Boy Scouts in a colorful Eagle Court of Honor receive their Eagle badges at a ceremony in Academic Hall on the State College campus; sponsor of the class is Missouri Supreme Court Judge James A. Finch Jr., formerly of Cape Girardeau.
Capt. Joseph T. Casey, chaplain of the Ninth Naval District, Great Lakes, Illinois, is in Cape Girardeau to make a formal inspection at State College; this is the first visit of the naval chaplain here since the Navy V-12 Training Unit was established; Casey is a 27-year veteran of the Navy, four years of which he put in on the carrier Lexington.
A plan designed to conserve motor vehicle transportation in movement of milk from farms to processing centers in seven Southeast Missouri counties is approved at a meeting of the district Dairy Industry Transportation Committee; the plan proposes that some routes be shortened or changed, where there is an overlapping of services by two firms doing the milk and cream pick-up.
Leo Foley, a teacher at St. Vincent's School here, is ordained a priest in Chicago; he will celebrate his first Mass here at St. Vincent's next Sunday; the Rev. Foley was born and brought up in Cape Girardeau; he is 24 years old.
Judge P.C. Kasten is preparing to move to Jackson from his Appleton home; he will occupy the home he recently purchased from the Jackson Land Co. on the Green's Ferry Road; he reports the flu being rampant at Appleton, with more than 50 cases needing the attention of physicians; Appleton boasted of being immune during the time the flu prevailed in the county, but the town and surroundings are sorely afflicted now.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
