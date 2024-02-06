Out of the past: Feb. 23

1993

Children cheering a snow-prompted vacation last week may not cheer for long; those days will mean either a shorter spring or Easter break, or a later last day of school; Cape Girardeau Public Schools missed only one day of school last week, Tuesday, because of snow.

Southeast Missouri State University Indians overcame a horrendous start last night to defeat Austin Peay 77-64 at the Show Me Center; the win is Coach Ron Shumate's 400th career victory.

1968

The controversial congressional redistricting plan passed by the Missouri House of Representatives Thursday is virtually identical to the 1967 bill as it applies to the 10th District; the most important aspect of the plan, where Southeast Missouri is concerned, is that Texas County, home of U.S. Rep. Richard Ichord, would remain in the 8th District; an earlier version would have put Ichord in the 10th District.

Representatives of more than 15 Jackson clubs and organizations, meeting last night, moved toward a community survey by naming a smaller committee to look into some details, while the separate clubs and organizations begin a list of questions for the survey.