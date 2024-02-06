Out of the past: Feb. 23

Children cheering a snow-prompted vacation last week may not cheer for long; those days will mean either a shorter spring or Easter break, or a later last day of school; Cape Girardeau Public Schools missed only one day of school last week, Tuesday, because of snow.
Southeast Missouri State University Indians overcame a horrendous start last night to defeat Austin Peay 77-64 at the Show Me Center; the win is Coach Ron Shumate's 400th career victory.
The controversial congressional redistricting plan passed by the Missouri House of Representatives Thursday is virtually identical to the 1967 bill as it applies to the 10th District; the most important aspect of the plan, where Southeast Missouri is concerned, is that Texas County, home of U.S. Rep. Richard Ichord, would remain in the 8th District; an earlier version would have put Ichord in the 10th District.
Representatives of more than 15 Jackson clubs and organizations, meeting last night, moved toward a community survey by naming a smaller committee to look into some details, while the separate clubs and organizations begin a list of questions for the survey.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A group of 95 Mississippi County farmers, meeting here last night to discuss the farm labor situation, learned there will be a 21 percent labor shortage on farms of the county for planting and cultivating alone.
Mrs. Alois Pierce of Cape Girardeau starts work as a special delivery messenger at the post office; the job may be more or less permanent, as young men for the job are scarce; the office had at least one woman employee some years ago, but Pierce is the first woman to work as a special delivery messenger; her husband is a clerk on the staff.
Mrs. E.A. Fischer and son, Herbert R. Patton, both of Chaffee, Missouri, are in Cape Girardeau for the purpose of having Patton undergo a physical examination for the Signal Corps of the Aviation Section of the Army; at 18 years of age, Patton is one of the youngest to go into the Army from his town; he will leave for training March 1.
S.I. Harvey, one of the superintendents for the Floesch Construction Co., on the drainage works in the south end of the county, leaves for St. Louis to spend a vacation and take a course of treatment for the betterment of his health.
