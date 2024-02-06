Out of the past: Feb. 22

The Rev. Jimmie Corbin has joined the staff at New McKendree United Methodist Church as outreach minister; he will work with the mission committee and evangelism groups at the church; in his 47-year career, Corbin has served several churches in Missouri; he and his wife, Elwanda, recently moved to Jackson after retirement.
Ask Dan Cotner about Kenya, and he'll mention mud, ants, lions and rhinos; and pulling 105 teeth one day in a tiny village northeast of Nairobi, and 85 more when he returned to the village two weeks later; Cotner, a Cape Girardeau dentist, and his wife, Polly, recently returned from a five-week medical mission to Rotary International's dental clinic in Kilimombogo, Kenya; they worked two days a week in the Kilimombogo clinic; the other three working days, they traveled to outlying villages to perform general dentistry.
The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education has widened to five with the filing of another aspirant, Judy McBride, an active civic and church worker; other candidates for one of the two seats to be filled April 3 are incumbent Mary Kasten, Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel and Max G. Stovall.
A private airplane that experiences landing gear difficulties on approach to Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport lands successfully at 11:30 a.m.; the twin-engine Cessna 310 is piloted by George Hildebrand of St. Louis; Hildebrand, alone in the plane, brings the craft in on the northeast-southwest runway with minimal damage; he is uninjured.
The Kiwanis Club's baseball committee has accepted the resignation of Louis A. Weiss as manager of the Capahas baseball team; the club sponsors the team; Weiss says he and several of the players have become discouraged over the support given home games by the public, this being reflected in the low attendance the past season despite the fact that the club was the second ranking semi-pro team in the state and turned in a season's record of 26 wins and only three losses; as manager the past five years, Weiss has a record of 92 wins and 23 losses.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- At a meeting here of representatives from 60% of the communities participating in the drive, it is reported that $28,103 of the $48,500 quota for the entire council was collected in the first two weeks of the Boy Scout fund campaign in the Southeast Missouri Council.
Cape Girardeau honors the memory of George Washington, "father of the country" and first president of the United States, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary; all schools -- public and parochial -- are closed, along with banks and the post office.
The Frisco Railroad bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek is being made safer "day by day" by the addition of reinforcements to the bridge structure, which has been re-installed since the floods of the first of the month; several hundred carloads of rock have been hauled and placed at the bridge in the process of riprapping; pile driving at the bridge has been completed, and the finishing touches are being applied to the strengthening of the banks; the creek, which was formerly about 60 feet wide, is now about 100.
-- Sharon K. Sanders