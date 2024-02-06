Out of the past: Feb. 22

1998

The Rev. Jimmie Corbin has joined the staff at New McKendree United Methodist Church as outreach minister; he will work with the mission committee and evangelism groups at the church; in his 47-year career, Corbin has served several churches in Missouri; he and his wife, Elwanda, recently moved to Jackson after retirement.

Ask Dan Cotner about Kenya, and he'll mention mud, ants, lions and rhinos; and pulling 105 teeth one day in a tiny village northeast of Nairobi, and 85 more when he returned to the village two weeks later; Cotner, a Cape Girardeau dentist, and his wife, Polly, recently returned from a five-week medical mission to Rotary International's dental clinic in Kilimombogo, Kenya; they worked two days a week in the Kilimombogo clinic; the other three working days, they traveled to outlying villages to perform general dentistry.

1973

The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education has widened to five with the filing of another aspirant, Judy McBride, an active civic and church worker; other candidates for one of the two seats to be filled April 3 are incumbent Mary Kasten, Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel and Max G. Stovall.

A private airplane that experiences landing gear difficulties on approach to Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport lands successfully at 11:30 a.m.; the twin-engine Cessna 310 is piloted by George Hildebrand of St. Louis; Hildebrand, alone in the plane, brings the craft in on the northeast-southwest runway with minimal damage; he is uninjured.