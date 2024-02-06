Out of the past: Feb. 22

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- An investigation into the fire that destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse has turned up no suspects, and it could be months before anyone is charged, investigators say; it has been over a week since investigators determined that the Feb. 10 fire at the 96-year-old courthouse was deliberately set; "It's obviously not progressing as fast as we'd like. We have a few leads that we have been following up on but we probably have a ways to go," said Butch Amann, an investigator with the Missouri fire marshal's office.

Bruce Loy, a licensed commercial pilot who previously was an airport manager in Washington state, is the new manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; he will take over as head of the airport here April 2.

1972

Jefferson County is in Southeast Missouri's 10th District under a new Missouri congressional redistricting plan; the possibility of the district gaining Jefferson County, next door to St. Louis, generates considerable opposition, and the new plan submitted today by a special three-judge court is expected to draw fire.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors names David A. Graves of Cape Girardeau acting executive secretary of the chamber; Graves manager for 20 years of Montgomery Ward Co. here until he retired in 1969, replaces Willard A. Robinson, who died of a heart attack Feb. 12.