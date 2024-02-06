Out of the past: Feb. 22

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Tuesday to license rooming and boarding houses in the wake of three fires here in the past four or five months; Fire Chief Robert Ridgeway says the license requirement clears the way for the city to inspect rooming and boarding houses to ensure they aren't fire traps.

The Route K bride over Interstate 55 is congested, but it will be more congested beginning next week when construction to widen the bridge begins; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department is warning drivers to count on delays, but they should last no longer than 15 minutes; lane closings on Route K will be restricted to nighttime hours.

1970

A small meditation chapel on the first floor of Southeast Hospital, designed for individual and family use, is formally dedicated in an afternoon ceremony in the hospital cafeteria; the chapel has been in plans for a number of years, but until the past year it hadn't been possible to locate it and bring it to reality; the design of the chapel was by Fred Dormeyer, Cape Girardeau architect.

State Rep. R.J. King of St. Louis County was the keynote speaker last night at the annual Lincoln Day dinner; over 350 area Republicans attended the event, held at the Arena Building.