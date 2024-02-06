Out of the past: Feb. 22

Friends and family of Michael Davis plead for an end to hazing violence during a memorial service for Davis, the Southeast Missouri State University who died in a hazing ritual involving the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity; about 300 persons, many of them students, attend the hour-long service held in Academic Hall.
Gerald Jones and Allen Moss spent Monday night in their vehicles outside the front door of the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building at Jackson to make sure they were the first to file for county offices they hope to win this year; today is the first day candidates may file for office.
Federal grants -- one to provide teacher assistance for special education classes, another to purchase library materials -- have been awarded the Cape Girardeau School District, this second semester; each special education classroom has been assigned a half-time teacher assistant with financial aid from the $6,124 grant for this purpose.
Excavation for footings for the new Ramada Inn began Friday at the motel site, occupying a portion of the tract at the northeast corner of the Interstate 55 and Gordonville Road intersection; plans are to have the 110-room facility ready for occupancy this summer.
The government has turned down, at least for the present, a suggestion by the city of Cape Girardeau that Harris Field be turned over to the city for a period ending Dec. 31, 1944; the city would have acted as caretaker of the facility, leasing it for $1 for the remainder of the year.
Raymond E. Beckman, the acting mayor, has filed his petition, seeking nomination for the office; likewise, City Commissioner Frank Batchelor has also filed for re-election; those who previously filed for the commission are Frank Lawrence, Louis Suedekum, Charles Schweer and W.J. Hobbs.
Ed Rudert of Rudert Brothers' Overland Garage, Clarence Nenninger, John Piatt, Otto Rudert and Charles Woods drove three Overlands and one Willy's Knight car from St. Louis yesterday, arriving here in the evening; it took them 17 hours to make the trip here because of the poor road conditions.
Cape Girardeau architect W.E. Parlow starts work on plans for a magnificent home which is to be built in Charleston, Missouri, this spring by J.L. Byrd, the Charleston lumber capitalist; the home will be a brick veneer, with 12 rooms, and will cost about $25,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.