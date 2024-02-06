Out of the past: Feb. 22

1994

Friends and family of Michael Davis plead for an end to hazing violence during a memorial service for Davis, the Southeast Missouri State University who died in a hazing ritual involving the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity; about 300 persons, many of them students, attend the hour-long service held in Academic Hall.

Gerald Jones and Allen Moss spent Monday night in their vehicles outside the front door of the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building at Jackson to make sure they were the first to file for county offices they hope to win this year; today is the first day candidates may file for office.

1969

Federal grants -- one to provide teacher assistance for special education classes, another to purchase library materials -- have been awarded the Cape Girardeau School District, this second semester; each special education classroom has been assigned a half-time teacher assistant with financial aid from the $6,124 grant for this purpose.

Excavation for footings for the new Ramada Inn began Friday at the motel site, occupying a portion of the tract at the northeast corner of the Interstate 55 and Gordonville Road intersection; plans are to have the 110-room facility ready for occupancy this summer.