Out of the past: Feb. 22

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The state Gaming Board's approval of the opening of a riverboat casino has rekindled a dispute between Illinois and Kentucky over the Ohio River; the first cruise of the 1,400-passenger Players Riverboat Casino, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be quiet, despite threats leveled for months by officials in both states.
A plaque was recently placed and dedicated at Old St. Vincent's Church, which recognizes that the edifice was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987; the plaque was just installed on the front facade of the church.
The state attorney general rules that territory annexed last year by Cape Girardeau is no longer part of the Riverside Regional Library District; county residents outside Cape Girardeau pay a 10-cent tax levy to support the regional library; the city tax rate for library purposes is 20 cents per $100 valuation.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association holds a victory dinner to announce the signing of a contract for construction of a new temple on West Broadway; Rickard Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau, with a low bid of $256,000, is awarded the contract.
Registration for War Ration Book No. 2 begins throughout Cape Girardeau County; in Cape Girardeau lines of family heads form at six of the city's public schools ready to sign up when registration opens at 9 a.m.
Confused by fog and darkness, an Army Air Forces pilot, after flying over Cape Girardeau and its immediate vicinity for some time early Saturday night, finally set his plane down on Highway 61, one half mile west of the Broadway intersection; he and a passenger escaped uninjured, but the plane ran off the pavement and damaged a right wing when it crashed into a small tree on the highway shoulder.
Henry Arnold "Harry" Naeter, junior member of the firm of Naeter Brothers, publishers of The Daily Republican newspaper, dies at Saint Francis Hospital; he went to the hospital for a minor operation a week ago, but developed an infection that led to his death; he came to Cape Girardeau with his brothers, Fred and George Naeter, in the fall of 1904 and played an important part in the operation of this newspaper; he is survived by his wife, Lucile Settle Naeter, and a son born nine months ago, three brothers and a sister.
Mrs. Marvin Burton, a teacher in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, leaves for Indianapolis to spend several days with her husband, who is in training there in the hospital corps of the Army; Burton, a sergeant, expects to be called for duty in France at any time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders