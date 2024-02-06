All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsFebruary 22, 2018
Out of the past: Feb. 22
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The state Gaming Board's approval of the opening of a riverboat casino has rekindled a dispute between Illinois and Kentucky over the Ohio River; the first cruise of the 1,400-passenger Players Riverboat Casino, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be quiet, despite threats leveled for months by officials in both states...

1993

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The state Gaming Board's approval of the opening of a riverboat casino has rekindled a dispute between Illinois and Kentucky over the Ohio River; the first cruise of the 1,400-passenger Players Riverboat Casino, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be quiet, despite threats leveled for months by officials in both states.

A plaque was recently placed and dedicated at Old St. Vincent's Church, which recognizes that the edifice was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987; the plaque was just installed on the front facade of the church.

1968

The state attorney general rules that territory annexed last year by Cape Girardeau is no longer part of the Riverside Regional Library District; county residents outside Cape Girardeau pay a 10-cent tax levy to support the regional library; the city tax rate for library purposes is 20 cents per $100 valuation.

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association holds a victory dinner to announce the signing of a contract for construction of a new temple on West Broadway; Rickard Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau, with a low bid of $256,000, is awarded the contract.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1943

Registration for War Ration Book No. 2 begins throughout Cape Girardeau County; in Cape Girardeau lines of family heads form at six of the city's public schools ready to sign up when registration opens at 9 a.m.

Confused by fog and darkness, an Army Air Forces pilot, after flying over Cape Girardeau and its immediate vicinity for some time early Saturday night, finally set his plane down on Highway 61, one half mile west of the Broadway intersection; he and a passenger escaped uninjured, but the plane ran off the pavement and damaged a right wing when it crashed into a small tree on the highway shoulder.

1918

Henry Arnold "Harry" Naeter, junior member of the firm of Naeter Brothers, publishers of The Daily Republican newspaper, dies at Saint Francis Hospital; he went to the hospital for a minor operation a week ago, but developed an infection that led to his death; he came to Cape Girardeau with his brothers, Fred and George Naeter, in the fall of 1904 and played an important part in the operation of this newspaper; he is survived by his wife, Lucile Settle Naeter, and a son born nine months ago, three brothers and a sister.

Mrs. Marvin Burton, a teacher in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, leaves for Indianapolis to spend several days with her husband, who is in training there in the hospital corps of the Army; Burton, a sergeant, expects to be called for duty in France at any time.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy