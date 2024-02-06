Out of the past: Feb. 22

1993

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The state Gaming Board's approval of the opening of a riverboat casino has rekindled a dispute between Illinois and Kentucky over the Ohio River; the first cruise of the 1,400-passenger Players Riverboat Casino, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be quiet, despite threats leveled for months by officials in both states.

A plaque was recently placed and dedicated at Old St. Vincent's Church, which recognizes that the edifice was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987; the plaque was just installed on the front facade of the church.

1968

The state attorney general rules that territory annexed last year by Cape Girardeau is no longer part of the Riverside Regional Library District; county residents outside Cape Girardeau pay a 10-cent tax levy to support the regional library; the city tax rate for library purposes is 20 cents per $100 valuation.

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association holds a victory dinner to announce the signing of a contract for construction of a new temple on West Broadway; Rickard Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau, with a low bid of $256,000, is awarded the contract.