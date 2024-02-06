Out of the past: Feb. 21

Southeast Missouri State University’s power plant has generated plenty of electricity; university officials say the $7 million spent over the past few years on improvements to the campus power plant and electrical distribution system has been well worth it; since Jan. 13, the university has generated much of its electrical power, reducing the amount of electricity it must buy from AmerenUE; Southeast expects savings of about $300,000 annually.
Funding for a low-income housing unit for the elderly in Cape Girardeau was approved recently by the Missouri Housing Development Commission, as part of an effort to create affordable housing in rural areas of the state; one of the proposals to receive funding is Rosebrook Apartments, a 40-unit apartment complex for the elderly to be built at 1501 Linden St.
Although Afro-American History Week was observed nationally Feb. 10-16, Cape Girardeans will have the opportunity to share in a local observance this week through an educational display set up for public viewing at St. James AME Church, 516 North St.; the display will include educational materials and documents which call attention to the involvement and contributions of Black people throughout the history of America; American history classes from Central Junior and Senior High schools will make field trips throughout the school day to view the displays, and the public is invited to stop and examine them as well.
Nearly 60 persons attend a public meeting at the Federal Building to hear a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development representative discuss the national flood insurance program and tell how it could be obtained here; when the more than two-hour question-answer session ends, a show of hands indicates 12 favor the insurance program and 35 oppose it.
Bodies of 10 Southeast Missouri war dead, including four from Cape Girardeau County, who lost their lives in the Pacific Theater of Operation, have been returned to the United States aboard the Army Transport Dalton Victory; the Cape County war dead returned are Navy Seaman 1-c John W. Cole of Cape Girardeau, Marine Pvt. Lawrence W. Grebe of Oak Ridge, Army Pfc. Leon S. Nance of Cape Girardeau and Navy Motor Machinist Mate 2-c Murl M. Wondel of Cape Girardeau.
Mud jacking operations will begin tomorrow to bring a number of Cape Girardeau’s paved streets back to grade; Street Commissioner Louis Brune says a St. Louis firm will do the work, the first job being on Park Avenue south of Independence.
During a meeting of the Wednesday Club yesterday afternoon, Mrs. J.H. Himmelberger, in a report of the park committee, recommended that the City of Cape Girardeau purchase several playgrounds immediately while suitable locations are available; specifically, the committee urged that sites be secured now in the Red Star and White Star additions and in the area surrounding the site for the new hospital; an announcement was also read from the Harmon Foundation, advising it will loan any strong local organization in cities of not more than 15,000 population a sum not to exceed $2,000 to be used in purchasing a playground, providing the local group would equip it and maintain it for a period of five years.
“International” is the name which has been selected for a baseball team which will be organized at the International Shoe factory within a short time; it will play on Sundays and holidays in Cape Girardeau this summer; for a fee of $100, the city will allow the team to use the baseball field at Fairground Park the entire summer.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
