Out of the past: Feb. 21

1999

Southeast Missouri State University’s power plant has generated plenty of electricity; university officials say the $7 million spent over the past few years on improvements to the campus power plant and electrical distribution system has been well worth it; since Jan. 13, the university has generated much of its electrical power, reducing the amount of electricity it must buy from AmerenUE; Southeast expects savings of about $300,000 annually.

Funding for a low-income housing unit for the elderly in Cape Girardeau was approved recently by the Missouri Housing Development Commission, as part of an effort to create affordable housing in rural areas of the state; one of the proposals to receive funding is Rosebrook Apartments, a 40-unit apartment complex for the elderly to be built at 1501 Linden St.

1974

Although Afro-American History Week was observed nationally Feb. 10-16, Cape Girardeans will have the opportunity to share in a local observance this week through an educational display set up for public viewing at St. James AME Church, 516 North St.; the display will include educational materials and documents which call attention to the involvement and contributions of Black people throughout the history of America; American history classes from Central Junior and Senior High schools will make field trips throughout the school day to view the displays, and the public is invited to stop and examine them as well.

Nearly 60 persons attend a public meeting at the Federal Building to hear a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development representative discuss the national flood insurance program and tell how it could be obtained here; when the more than two-hour question-answer session ends, a show of hands indicates 12 favor the insurance program and 35 oppose it.