Out of the past: Feb. 21

1998

Nine of Southeast Missouri's 10 state representatives and a state senator plan to seek re-election this fall; state representatives who will seek re-election are Mary Kasten of Cape Girardeau, David Schwab of Jackson, Mark Richardson and Bill Foster of Poplar Bluff, Patrick Naeger of Perryville, Marilyn Williams of Dudley, Joe Heckemeyer of Sikeston, Denny Merideth III of Caruthersville and Larry Thomason of Kennett; State Sen. Danny Staples, D-Eminence, is also seeking re-election; State Rep. Gene Copeland, D-New Madrid, says he likely will retire, but refuses to completely rule out running again for the 161st District seat.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller says his job is "an every-day job that you have to do"; Miller, who has served as county clerk for two decades, is proud of the work he does and plans to seek re-election to another four-year term; the county clerk's office handles various duties, ranging from conducting elections to maintaining county records.

1973

Picketing continues at three Cape Girardeau businesses as prolonged strikes by two local labor unions remain in effect pending further negotiations; pickets have become a common sight at Missouri Electrical Works Inc. on South Kingshighway, the object of a strike by members of Local 1 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; the other two businesses -- Ludlow Corp. on Nash Road and Cauble and Field Fruits and Vegetables, 421 S. Middle St. -- are being picketed by members of Teamsters and Chauffeurs Local 574.

LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Voters here yesterday defeated for the second time in three months a $25,000 bond issue for acquisition of land and development of an industrial airpark on 110 acres of land west of here on Highway 34; voters in Marble Hill, Missouri, with whom the airpark is to be a joint project, approved the same proposal in December.