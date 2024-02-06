Out of the past: Feb. 21

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved a development agreement with Boyd Gaming Corp., after company officials promised to assist in counseling and treatment programs for compulsive gamblers; the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance had pushed for the provision.
Rick Althaus, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, has announced he will file for the 27th District Missouri Senate seat held by Republican Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau; Althaus, a Democrat, has been a member of the university faculty for 16 years; he wants to be the senator representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties because of the changes taking place in Washington, D.C.
Richard Ourth of Cape Girardeau is presented a plaque as the "Knight of the Year" at a banquet of St. Vincent's Council 1111, Knights of Columbus, at the KC Hall here; Ourth, a member of the local council three years, has served as an officer, chairman of the council activities committee, on the rathskeller committee and was chairman of the District Fair stand committee.
Projects of the Cape County League of Women Voters -- with emphasis on how citizens can participate in government through the nonpartisan organization -- is presented to guests at an afternoon tea; approximately 50 prospective league members are entertained at the home Mrs. John Mark Scully, 444 Washington Ave.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces all men between the ages of 18 and 25, inclusive, in a 4-F classification and those who have been found acceptable for limited service only are now being reclassified with those found qualified to be called for induction in the near future; the reclassification comes as a result of a request from the Army to national Selective Service headquarters to boost the number of men inducted to fill replacement needs.
Construction has begun on two buildings at the northwest corner of the junction of Highway 61 and Hopper Road for J.J. East; he recently purchased a 2-acre tract there from L.A. Hoffman, now residing in Little Rock, Arkansas, and is building a five-room frame dwelling and a business building which will house a gasoline filling station, cafe and retail grocery store.
William Shivelbine, musician of Cape Girardeau, was called to Little Rock, Arkansas, yesterday on business; a large theater is in process of construction there, which will have all the latest, modern conveniences; Shivelbine will be the director of the orchestra.
Jack D. O'Brien of St. Louis, former American Baseball Association player, a league organizer and later a league scout, is in Cape Girardeau visiting friends; he would like to manage a ball team in this city during the coming season,
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.