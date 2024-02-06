Out of the past: Feb. 21

1996

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved a development agreement with Boyd Gaming Corp., after company officials promised to assist in counseling and treatment programs for compulsive gamblers; the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance had pushed for the provision.

Rick Althaus, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, has announced he will file for the 27th District Missouri Senate seat held by Republican Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau; Althaus, a Democrat, has been a member of the university faculty for 16 years; he wants to be the senator representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties because of the changes taking place in Washington, D.C.

1971

Richard Ourth of Cape Girardeau is presented a plaque as the "Knight of the Year" at a banquet of St. Vincent's Council 1111, Knights of Columbus, at the KC Hall here; Ourth, a member of the local council three years, has served as an officer, chairman of the council activities committee, on the rathskeller committee and was chairman of the District Fair stand committee.

Projects of the Cape County League of Women Voters -- with emphasis on how citizens can participate in government through the nonpartisan organization -- is presented to guests at an afternoon tea; approximately 50 prospective league members are entertained at the home Mrs. John Mark Scully, 444 Washington Ave.