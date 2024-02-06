Out of the past: Feb. 21

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night agreed to strictly regulate strip-tease businesses, prompting a lawyer's threat of a lawsuit on constitutional grounds; attorney David Rosener, who represents Regina's House of Dolls, blasted the council for considering such a regulation, saying his client would sue the city if the council passes such an ordinance.
Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North speaks before a crowd of 826 people at the Show Me Center in the evening, telling them Americans deserve better than what their government has given them in his lifetime; his visit is sponsored by the College Republicans at Southeast Missouri State University and local radio station KZIM.
A computer malfunction in Jefferson City, Missouri, has prevented many motorists from receiving renewal notices for state auto registration and driver's licenses, says Pauline Young, head of Cape Girardeau's license bureau; she urges car owners whose state licenses expire this month to renew their licenses without waiting for the notice.
Two Cape Girardeau men -- a newspaper editor and a minister -- are among the recipients of Freedoms Foundation awards in recognition of their work to "promote a better understanding of the American Way of Life"; the awards will go to John L. Blue, managing editor of the Southeast Missourian for a commencement address he made last spring at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, for a sermon he delivered to his congregation Oct. 26; each will receive a George Washington Honor Medal.
Army T-5 Douglas Koch, 23, of near Gordonville has been missing in action in France since Feb. 5, his father, Jake L. Koch, was advised in a War Department telegram last night; the soldier has one brother, J.L. Koch Jr., who is also in military service, stationed in India.
The Rev. L.F. Rodenbeck, pastor of the English Lutheran Church in Jonesboro, Illinois, has been selected as a part-time pastor of First English Lutheran Church here and has assumed his duties; he will conduct services here each Sunday evening, but will continue to reside in Jonesboro; the local congregation hasn't been active since last October.
Louis Hecht has let a contract for an addition to his Main Street building, which will make it considerably deeper and will also extend the second story; under the new arrangement, the second floor will be used for work rooms and offices.
Will Juden of Oklahoma City has been here visiting friends and relatives for several days; he expects to sail in May for France to visit the grave of his son, Lt. Louis K. Juden, who died in service in 1918.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
