Out of the past: Feb. 21

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night agreed to strictly regulate strip-tease businesses, prompting a lawyer's threat of a lawsuit on constitutional grounds; attorney David Rosener, who represents Regina's House of Dolls, blasted the council for considering such a regulation, saying his client would sue the city if the council passes such an ordinance.

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North speaks before a crowd of 826 people at the Show Me Center in the evening, telling them Americans deserve better than what their government has given them in his lifetime; his visit is sponsored by the College Republicans at Southeast Missouri State University and local radio station KZIM.

1970

A computer malfunction in Jefferson City, Missouri, has prevented many motorists from receiving renewal notices for state auto registration and driver's licenses, says Pauline Young, head of Cape Girardeau's license bureau; she urges car owners whose state licenses expire this month to renew their licenses without waiting for the notice.

Two Cape Girardeau men -- a newspaper editor and a minister -- are among the recipients of Freedoms Foundation awards in recognition of their work to "promote a better understanding of the American Way of Life"; the awards will go to John L. Blue, managing editor of the Southeast Missourian for a commencement address he made last spring at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, for a sermon he delivered to his congregation Oct. 26; each will receive a George Washington Honor Medal.