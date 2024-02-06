Out of the past: Feb. 21

1994

Before one bucking horse, bronco bull or cowboy has reached the Show Me Center for this weekend's rodeo, a competition is underway; the Animal Rights Action Team of Southern Illinois University is at odds with promoters of the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo over the treatment of animals.

Gary Rust, president of Rust Communications, has announced the addition of The Malden Journal to its family of area newspaper publications.

1969

Approximately 150 persons attended the eighth annual Cape Girardeau Brotherhood Dinner held last night at the Holiday Inn, with Wallace E. Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee, president and founder of Holiday Inns of America Inc., as the guest speaker.

The Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, announces the 1968 recipients of the George Washington Medal Award for outstanding achievement in bringing about a better understanding of the American way of life; the awards will be given to two Cape Girardeans, James H. Hamby and 2nd Lt. Gary W. Cook, presently with the Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the Rev. George Sisler of the First Baptist Church in Hornersville, Missouri.