Out of the past: Feb. 21

Before one bucking horse, bronco bull or cowboy has reached the Show Me Center for this weekend's rodeo, a competition is underway; the Animal Rights Action Team of Southern Illinois University is at odds with promoters of the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo over the treatment of animals.
Gary Rust, president of Rust Communications, has announced the addition of The Malden Journal to its family of area newspaper publications.
Approximately 150 persons attended the eighth annual Cape Girardeau Brotherhood Dinner held last night at the Holiday Inn, with Wallace E. Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee, president and founder of Holiday Inns of America Inc., as the guest speaker.
The Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, announces the 1968 recipients of the George Washington Medal Award for outstanding achievement in bringing about a better understanding of the American way of life; the awards will be given to two Cape Girardeans, James H. Hamby and 2nd Lt. Gary W. Cook, presently with the Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the Rev. George Sisler of the First Baptist Church in Hornersville, Missouri.
The State College and Navy V-12 Training Unit office receives a letter from Rear Adm. A.S. Carpender, commandant of the Ninth Naval District in Chicago, stating that the V-12 training program will continue indefinitely and that at present the Navy has nothing in mind but continued expansion of the program.
Dorothy Vogelsang Mackey, 537 S. Middle St., formerly of New York City, is an expert roller skater and was the 1942 U.S. junior figure skating champion; she expects to compete at Chicago in May in the national roller skating meet, representing Cape Girardeau; her husband is an air cadet, in training at Harris Field.
It seems the matter of bridging the diversion channel on the Rock Levee Road is settled at last; a contract is let in the afternoon by the township road district to Louis Borcherding of St. Louis for a steel and wooden bridge that will last eight or 10 years at least; it will cost less than the proposed suspension bridge, and it is believed will be more satisfactory; Borcherding will get $4,000 for building the main span, while the district will build the approaches.
Last night, the citizens of Illmo bought a chemical truck for fighting fires; it is a combination two-tank, hook and ladder outfit with 300 feet of hose; while the details of the sale were being worked out with a representative of the truck company, folks from Fornfelt called to say they wanted one of the machines.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
