February 21, 2018
Out of the past: Feb. 21
Residents of the 120-square-mile area of Cape Girardeau County served by the Gordonville Municipal Fire Department are seeking to organize a tax-supported district to upgrade their fire protection service; the proposed Gordonville Fire Protection District would be similar to other tax-supported, rural fire districts that have been created in the county since the 1970s...

1993

Residents of the 120-square-mile area of Cape Girardeau County served by the Gordonville Municipal Fire Department are seeking to organize a tax-supported district to upgrade their fire protection service; the proposed Gordonville Fire Protection District would be similar to other tax-supported, rural fire districts that have been created in the county since the 1970s.

Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to live on campus next school year; the Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved a hike in room and board fees, coupled with a new three-tier rate structure for the 1993-94 academic year.

1968

The Cape Girardeau City Council places the question of public housing on the April 2 election ballot, along with the proposed 20-cent park tax levy; the purpose of the public housing issue is to permit the council to identify the general attitude of voters as to whether the city should or shouldn't participate in public housing and, if so, to what extent.

Work has resumed on runway lighting at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, after about a two-month delay caused by bad weather; Brunner Electric Co. of Iowa is the contractor for the project.

1943

An invitation has been sent out by Red Star Baptist Church to all churches of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association to send their pastors and deacons to sit on an ordination council at the local church Feb. 28, when Walter Lacey will be examined as a ministerial candidate; he is a member of Red Star Church and has been called as pastor of the church at Commerce, Missouri.

Laymen's Day is observed at Centenary Methodist Church; Dr. W.W. Parker, chairman of the church board and charge lay leader of the congregation, speaks at the morning worship service on "The Church and Reconstruction."

1918

Capt. Wilson C. Bain, who organized the militia in Cape Girardeau last summer and took the company to Camp Nevada, Missouri, and later to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is now stationed in the aviation section of the Signal Corps at Camp McArthur at Waco, Texas.

The temporary bridge across the big drainage ditch south of Cape Girardeau, which was destroyed by the recent ice jams, is nearly completed; traffic to the lower communities should be resumed shortly.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
