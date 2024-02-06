Out of the past: Feb. 20

1998

A meeting yesterday with superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent left some Cape Girardeau school teachers hoping for the best but expecting the worst when board members begin considering salary schedules and budget cuts for 1998-99; teachers say Tallent's cost-cutting proposals include a freeze in spending on anything that isn't funded with state or federal money; that includes all operational spending on items such as textbooks, equipment, utilities and, most importantly, teachers' salaries.

A study to determine cost savings through a permanent affiliation between Cape Girardeau's two hospitals will be finished by the end of March; a study committee made up of representatives from Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center have hired the Arthur Andersen consulting firm to carry out the study.

1973

The cost of operating the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge in 1971 again was over a quarter of a million dollars, audit reports obtained by the office of Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth show; the latest reports, furnished The Missourian by Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, who for more than two years has been attempting to get the bridge free of tolls, shows that the bridge operating expense in 1971 was $254,007; this compares to a total cost of less than $25,000 for operating the free bridge at Cape Girardeau, Bruckerhoff noted.

Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. has orally indicated it will repair the deteriorated portion of Independence Street utilized by the railroad; asphalt on the railroad's right of way in the street has been cracked and broken for some time, causing rough and unsafe conditions for motorists; the city had notified Mo-Pac in January that if the railroad didn't make repairs, the city would either do the job and collect twice the money expended as liquidated damages or prepare litigation for damages resulting from the failure to comply with the city ordinance.