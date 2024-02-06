Out of the past: Feb. 20

1996

U.S. Rep. Mel Hancock, a Springfield, Missouri, Republican, says state lawmakers and courts have short-circuited the constitutional amendment that bears his name; local lawmakers agree but say Hancock's latest proposal might not be the best way to keep taxation under control; the original Hancock Amendment, approved by voters in 1980, requires that state revenues grow no faster than Missourians' incomes; last week, Hancock proposed more specific legislation to require voter approval of all state tax, fee or license increases.

Burglars stole more than $40,000 worth of collectibles from Antique Center Mall on Sunday, two months after fire inspectors ordered barrel-bolt locks removed from the mall's back door; some time after 10 p.m. Sunday, burglars pried open the simple door lock securing the antiques store at 2121 William with a crow bar; once inside, the burglars stole small collectibles from the 15 antique dealers who make up the business.

1971

Forty-eight infants and children -- 32 of them younger brothers and sisters of Head Start pupils -- have been chosen as "pioneers" in a Well-Baby Clinic to be opened in March by the Civic Center Auxiliary at the Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St.; a volunteer effort, the clinic has been approved by the executive committee of the Cape County Medical Society; four physicians and four registered nurses have offered their professional services.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The family of Sgt. 1-C Leslie L. Karnes of Sikeston has been notified that he was killed in action in Vietnam Tuesday; Karnes, a veteran of 19 years in the Army, was killed when he was a passenger in a watercraft that struck a mine and was attacked by hostile forces.