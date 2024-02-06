Out of the past: Feb. 20

U.S. Rep. Mel Hancock, a Springfield, Missouri, Republican, says state lawmakers and courts have short-circuited the constitutional amendment that bears his name; local lawmakers agree but say Hancock's latest proposal might not be the best way to keep taxation under control; the original Hancock Amendment, approved by voters in 1980, requires that state revenues grow no faster than Missourians' incomes; last week, Hancock proposed more specific legislation to require voter approval of all state tax, fee or license increases.
Burglars stole more than $40,000 worth of collectibles from Antique Center Mall on Sunday, two months after fire inspectors ordered barrel-bolt locks removed from the mall's back door; some time after 10 p.m. Sunday, burglars pried open the simple door lock securing the antiques store at 2121 William with a crow bar; once inside, the burglars stole small collectibles from the 15 antique dealers who make up the business.
Forty-eight infants and children -- 32 of them younger brothers and sisters of Head Start pupils -- have been chosen as "pioneers" in a Well-Baby Clinic to be opened in March by the Civic Center Auxiliary at the Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St.; a volunteer effort, the clinic has been approved by the executive committee of the Cape County Medical Society; four physicians and four registered nurses have offered their professional services.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The family of Sgt. 1-C Leslie L. Karnes of Sikeston has been notified that he was killed in action in Vietnam Tuesday; Karnes, a veteran of 19 years in the Army, was killed when he was a passenger in a watercraft that struck a mine and was attacked by hostile forces.
A new member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department is hired and another gives notice he will resign; Chief M.F. Morton says Murrell Hampton has started work, and later will serve mainly as a motorcycle officer; Patrolman William Mills has resigned, effective March 1, after being on the force since July 1945; he has leased the Shady Grove establishment on South Sprigg Street, and will feature barbecue and other sandwiches.
The Rev. C.A. Higgins, rector of Christ Episcopal Church since December 1942 has been appointed rector of St. Alban's Church at Waco, Texas; under Higgins' guidance, the church has added approximately 45 communicants and has seen large growth in the Sunday school, where emphasis has been placed on Boy Scout work.
There are no worship services in the morning at Christ Evangelical Church; the pastor, Reinhart Lehmann, is attending the dedication of the parsonage at Jackson.
Yesterday's heavy snow prevented many women from attending the meeting scheduled for the afternoon to formulate plans for raising money for construction of a public library; about half a dozen women braved the storm and, after a discussion with Mayor H.H. Haas, decided to proceed with their efforts to raise the money while the mayor will have plans made for the building; the women hope to raise at least $10,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.