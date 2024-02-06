Out of the past: Feb. 20

1993

Traffic began rolling across the new Bloomfield Road bridge over Cape La Croix Creek, after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon; work on the bridge was started May 1, 1992; it measures 36 feet wide, 16 feet wider than the old bridge.

Southeast Missouri State University Regent Mark Pelts has proposed creation of a community college division at the school; Pelts suggests such a division would allow students -- who don't meet the new, tougher admission requirements -- an opportunity to go to college.

1968

Jack O. Kramer, district manager of the Automobile Club of Missouri office here, has filed for a place on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he is the second candidate to file for a like number of vacancies to be filled at the April 2 election.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Board yesterday cleared the way for installation of a counter at the terminal for Krueger's Rent-A-Truck and Car Service; board members passed a motion to recommend the City Council approve a contract after Joe Krueger met with the board and made his proposal.