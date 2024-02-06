Out of the past: Feb. 2

Southeast Missouri State University officials announce David Copperfield, “the world’s greatest illusionist”, will perform two shows at the Show Me Center on April 7; Copperfield’s magic will be part of the featured entertainment during the university’s 125th anniversary celebration.
Duane Schindler, superintendent at Marquand-Zion schools and former high school principal at Oak Ridge, has been named superintendent of Meadow Heights School District; Schindler succeeds Jerry Deardorff, who is retiring after 33 years in Missouri education; Deardorff has been superintendent at Meadow Heights for three years.
Capt. James. W. Montgomery, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Montgomery of Cape Girardeau and Malden, has been nominated for promotion to rear admiral by President Richard Nixon; Montgomery, 52, whose father was general agent for the Frisco Railroad here a number of years ago, is serving as assistant deputy chief of Navy material (programs and financial management), Headquarters Naval Matériel Command, Washington, D.C.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department began a 40-hour work week yesterday that will allow about eight days off a month instead of the six days averaged under the old schedule; before the change, the 48-man force was working an average 44 1/2-hour week.
An application for a pro forma decree of incorporation for the Cape State Boosters, an organization to foster sportsmanlike conduct and encourage support and interest in educational, recreational and athletic facilities at State College, was filed Tuesday in Common Pleas Court.
Residents of the Rum Branch School, which forms the southwest corner of Cape Girardeau County, will ballot at the school tomorrow to determine sentiment toward joining the proposed Delta school district or affiliating with the proposed Advance district in Stoddard County; the balloting has no legal value, but is being held by residents simply to determine preference of the majority of individuals with regard to the two districts.
Anti-rabies serum is ordered for Ernest, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Gillian, 426 North St., who was bitten by a rabid dog Wednesday; the dog was a pet kept by the family and attacked the youth while several children were playing with it; the animal was immediately tied up and watched for symptoms of the disease, which soon appeared; other canines in that section of town are being watched for a spread of the disease.
Victoria McGownd has sold the Gift Shop, 505 Broadway, to Mrs. D.J. Keller and Marie Friant, who will operate the shop at its present location; the business was established by McGownd on Main Street on May 2, 1921, and two months later moved to the present location; McGownd has been prominent in Cape Girardeau’s social affairs, and her departure will be regretted; she plans to go from here to Battle Creek, Michigan, for a visit with her sister, before moving back to her old home at Carthage.
— Sharon Sanders
