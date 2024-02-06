Out of the past: Feb. 2

1999

Southeast Missouri State University officials announce David Copperfield, “the world’s greatest illusionist”, will perform two shows at the Show Me Center on April 7; Copperfield’s magic will be part of the featured entertainment during the university’s 125th anniversary celebration.

Duane Schindler, superintendent at Marquand-Zion schools and former high school principal at Oak Ridge, has been named superintendent of Meadow Heights School District; Schindler succeeds Jerry Deardorff, who is retiring after 33 years in Missouri education; Deardorff has been superintendent at Meadow Heights for three years.

1974

Capt. James. W. Montgomery, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Montgomery of Cape Girardeau and Malden, has been nominated for promotion to rear admiral by President Richard Nixon; Montgomery, 52, whose father was general agent for the Frisco Railroad here a number of years ago, is serving as assistant deputy chief of Navy material (programs and financial management), Headquarters Naval Matériel Command, Washington, D.C.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department began a 40-hour work week yesterday that will allow about eight days off a month instead of the six days averaged under the old schedule; before the change, the 48-man force was working an average 44 1/2-hour week.