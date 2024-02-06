Out of the past: Feb. 2

1998

Visitors to Southeast Hospital last week who thought they might be seeing double were right; three sets of boy-girl twins were born within five days, perhaps setting a record; Craig and Michelle Heisserer's twins -- Mitchell Preston and Madison Nichole -- were born Jan. 20; twins William Grant and Taylor Christine were born to Bill and Christie Shivelbine the next day; and Sam and Claire Tillman welcomed Charles Hayden and Mary Claire on Jan. 25.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Becoming a private, not-for-profit business will make Perry County Memorial Hospital more competitive in the long run, hospital officials say; the administration and board of directors have been studying the feasibility of converting it from a public, not-for-profit hospital; it would continue to receive tax support -- approximately $150,000 a year from the county's meal levy, says Ralph Paulding, hospital administrator; the hospital board will meet Feb. 10, "and we hope we'll come to a decision," says Bill Wingerter, board president.

1973

Modernization and beautification of Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., are the main goals behind a $650,000 renovation project to begin this spring; the congregation has approved the project by an 88% margin, and Anthony A. Ciuffa of St. Louis has been employed as the architect; the project includes cleaning and tuck pointing the exterior, reversing the sanctuary so the altar is at the east end, an addition on the north for office space and to connect the education and church buildings, a chapel at the point of the present Ellis Street stair-step entrance and entrances to both church and education building from ground level.

Construction begins on a restaurant building at the northwest corner of Morgan Oak and South Frederick streets; the building, for the Coleman Barbecue chain, will be 40 by 40 feet and will be a duplicate of the one built last year on West Broadway; Burton J. Gerhardt Contracting Corp. is erecting the structure, and the restaurant will be operated by James Lindsay.