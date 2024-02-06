Out of the past: Feb. 2

1997

Dr. Bertice Berry gave a sparse crowd insight on living in a racist society during a speech at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall auditorium last night; Berry spoke to about 100 people on the theme of "Help Somebody," a theme which has tied together all of the activities during the Dr. Martin Luther King celebration on campus; Berry's appearance was the final event in the celebration.

Vincill Specialty Feed has opened in Cape Girardeau; the pet food store, housed in the former one-room, Juden School No. 1 building, 900 W. Cape Rock Drive, offers food and supplies for all pets; the structure was built in 1854, according to the owner of the business, Edwin Smith, who has furnished the building with farm-related antiques.

1972

Cape Girardeau's public school maintenance and custodial workers have voted to join a union -- International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 2, AFL-CIO, based in St. Louis -- as have maintenance employees of the City Street Department; the City Parks Department maintenance men decided Tuesday they didn't want to vote on a union at this time.

A contest for seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education develops when Charles E. Weber announces his candidacy for re-election to one of the two three-year seats to be filled at the April 4 election; he will oppose Thomas L. Meyer, also an incumbent, and a new candidate, the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church.