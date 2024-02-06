Out of the past: Feb. 2

1996

A wetlands evaluation impact study must be completed before the Army Corps of Engineers can decide whether to issue a permit for a riverboat casino complex at the Headwaters Diversion Channel; the project would involve removal of some trees from the site and the filling of about 4.8 acres of wetlands adjacent to and within the Diversion Channel; the proposal by Lady Luck Gaming Corp. calls for a $63 million complex to include a riverboat casino, visitor center and parking areas at the channel, about a half-mile east of Interstate 55 and along Nash Road.

The snow that began yesterday is expected to end today, but the accompanying frigid temperatures should last through the weekend, the National Weather Service says; high temperatures were expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees today, with lows dipping to 5 below tonight; about an inch of the white stuff was recorded at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport yesterday afternoon; the snow is forecast to end today with an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

1971

A proposal for a $325,000 bond issue to finance an addition to the Scott County R-I Elementary School building at Illmo will be presented to district voters Feb. 16; the addition would consist of 12 classrooms, elementary library, two restrooms, teachers' workroom, a janitorial storage room and an addition to the existing kitchen and cafeteria.

The Cape Girardeau Central High School building stands free of debt, the last of 20 years of payments retired yesterday; actually, the final check was mailed about 10 days ago to be certain to reach St. Louis Union Trust, purchaser and agent for the bonds, by the Feb. 1 retirement date.