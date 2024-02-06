Out of the past: Feb. 2

A wetlands evaluation impact study must be completed before the Army Corps of Engineers can decide whether to issue a permit for a riverboat casino complex at the Headwaters Diversion Channel; the project would involve removal of some trees from the site and the filling of about 4.8 acres of wetlands adjacent to and within the Diversion Channel; the proposal by Lady Luck Gaming Corp. calls for a $63 million complex to include a riverboat casino, visitor center and parking areas at the channel, about a half-mile east of Interstate 55 and along Nash Road.
The snow that began yesterday is expected to end today, but the accompanying frigid temperatures should last through the weekend, the National Weather Service says; high temperatures were expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees today, with lows dipping to 5 below tonight; about an inch of the white stuff was recorded at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport yesterday afternoon; the snow is forecast to end today with an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.
A proposal for a $325,000 bond issue to finance an addition to the Scott County R-I Elementary School building at Illmo will be presented to district voters Feb. 16; the addition would consist of 12 classrooms, elementary library, two restrooms, teachers' workroom, a janitorial storage room and an addition to the existing kitchen and cafeteria.
The Cape Girardeau Central High School building stands free of debt, the last of 20 years of payments retired yesterday; actually, the final check was mailed about 10 days ago to be certain to reach St. Louis Union Trust, purchaser and agent for the bonds, by the Feb. 1 retirement date.
Earl Kirchoff of Cape Girardeau has purchased and taken over management of the Dixie Doughnut shop at 118 Independence St., buying it from Linus Davenport; Kirchhoff for three months had been employed in the shop and prior to that was in the Maritime Service three years; Mr. and Mrs. Davenport and their three children plan to move to Pueblo, Colorado.
The state license of the Shady Grove beer establishment on South Sprigg Street has been surrendered to the Office of Liquor Control; an investigation had been started since several fights allegedly took place at the bar in recent weeks.
The Red Cross rest room and headquarters in the Cahoon building on Broadway is set to open Saturday afternoon; beginning that day, the rest room will be open every day to mothers with small children from rural communities, who are in town to shop.
Fisher Fields, who has been farming near Arbor for the past year, is moving back to Cape Girardeau; he will once again till the soil of St. Vincent's College farm just south of the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.