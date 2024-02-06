Out of the past: Feb. 2

1995

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested yesterday, moments after allegedly robbing Commerce Bank West of several thousand dollars; he was arrested on suspicion of robbery of a federal institution just seconds after leaving the bank on foot; between $4,000 and $5,000 was stolen.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Legislation to designate the mule as Missouri's official state animal continues on a fast pace in the House of Representatives; members of the House Tourism, Recreational and Cultural Affairs Committee voted the bill out of committee yesterday; it may be debated on the floor next week; the effort to designate the mule as the official state animal originated in Cape Girardeau with the American Legion.

1970

The first two candidates for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education file in the office of Hal B. Lehman, the school system's business manager; Mary Kasten, an incumbent, and Hilary F. Schmittzehe, a newcomer to the field, announce their candidacies shortly after the filing date opens.

Cape Girardeau's glazed streets spawn an eruption of traffic accidents, 11 of them within a three-hour-and-15-minute afternoon period; most of the accidents are minor, but three injuries are reported; city streets become slippery about midday, after rain turns to freezing rain and then snow; it is the 12th snowfall here this season.