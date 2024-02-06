Out of the past: Feb. 2

1994

The Scott City Council gathered for an unannounced meeting Monday night and, without news media present, discussed its plan of action regarding riverboat gambling; the result was a decision to put forth a city ordinance at the next regular council meeting that, if passed, would allow voters to decide whether or not they want riverboat gambling in Scott City.

A marketing professor has joined the race for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Jack Sterrett filed yesterday, bringing the number of candidates to six.

1969

The Rev. Joseph H. Mayer is welcomed as the new minister of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, both near Fruitland; Mayor begins his second ministry at St. John's, having served that congregation from 1941 to 1947.

The Rev. Dwight Stevenson, newly elected district moderator of the Missouri-East Kansas District for the Bible Missionary Church, has accepted the pastorate of the Bible Missionary Church here.