Out of the past: Feb. 2

The Scott City Council gathered for an unannounced meeting Monday night and, without news media present, discussed its plan of action regarding riverboat gambling; the result was a decision to put forth a city ordinance at the next regular council meeting that, if passed, would allow voters to decide whether or not they want riverboat gambling in Scott City.
A marketing professor has joined the race for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Jack Sterrett filed yesterday, bringing the number of candidates to six.
The Rev. Joseph H. Mayer is welcomed as the new minister of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, both near Fruitland; Mayor begins his second ministry at St. John's, having served that congregation from 1941 to 1947.
The Rev. Dwight Stevenson, newly elected district moderator of the Missouri-East Kansas District for the Bible Missionary Church, has accepted the pastorate of the Bible Missionary Church here.
In actual purchases of war bonds, Cape Girardeau County passes its quota in the Fourth War Loan campaign; a report by the Federal Reserve Bank to Walter H. Oberheide, county chairman, shows that sales have reached $1,096,722.50; the county quota was $1,052,000.
The Board of Regents of State College has appointed a committee to make an inquiry into what disposition is to be made by the federal government of the site of Harris Field and to investigate the possibilities which might permit it to be used by the college in the postwar period; named to the committee are Fred A. Groves, I.R. Kelso and John Lottes.
Street car service in Cape Girardeau is suspended in the morning because of a breakdown at the power plant; two generators have been burned out and, until they can be repaired, the trolleys won't run.
The James Jenkins Jackson Fishing Club held its annual meeting and election of officers at Jackson Friday night; F.E. Kies was chosen president, Louis Milde vice president, Judge William Paar secretary-treasurer, and L.M. Bean, Henry Puls and Henry Gockel trustees; this club has been in existence for years and is the owner of a beautiful spot of ground at Dutchtown.
