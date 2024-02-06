Out of the past: Feb. 2

1993

U.S. Sen. John Danforth made the surprise announcement yesterday that he will not seek re-election in 1994, shocking area supporters of the veteran politician; most Republicans anticipated that Danforth would seek a fourth term in two years.

Cape Girardeau residents who find themselves locked out of their vehicles no longer will be able to summon the help of the police department; the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously voted to approve a contract with Seabaugh's Auto Repair to provide city vehicle lockout service for $15 per vehicle in lieu of the past policy of free police department service.

1968

Although not finally approved, the State Highway Commission has set up a preliminary program providing for the expenditure of $17,572,000 in the next three years for a variety of work on Interstate 55 from Fruitland south to near the Arkansas line; major construction is scheduled in Pemiscot County, where the largest segment of I-55 remains uncompleted.

Demolition of an old building at Main and Missouri streets in Jackson Thursday brought to an end a safety hazard and at the same time brought back memories to many residents; the building, located on the northwest corner of the intersection, had most recently been occupied by Crown Finance Co.; a sinking foundation on the west wall of the structure hastened Crown's departure.