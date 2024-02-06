Out of the past: Feb. 2

U.S. Sen. John Danforth made the surprise announcement yesterday that he will not seek re-election in 1994, shocking area supporters of the veteran politician; most Republicans anticipated that Danforth would seek a fourth term in two years.
Cape Girardeau residents who find themselves locked out of their vehicles no longer will be able to summon the help of the police department; the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously voted to approve a contract with Seabaugh's Auto Repair to provide city vehicle lockout service for $15 per vehicle in lieu of the past policy of free police department service.
Although not finally approved, the State Highway Commission has set up a preliminary program providing for the expenditure of $17,572,000 in the next three years for a variety of work on Interstate 55 from Fruitland south to near the Arkansas line; major construction is scheduled in Pemiscot County, where the largest segment of I-55 remains uncompleted.
Demolition of an old building at Main and Missouri streets in Jackson Thursday brought to an end a safety hazard and at the same time brought back memories to many residents; the building, located on the northwest corner of the intersection, had most recently been occupied by Crown Finance Co.; a sinking foundation on the west wall of the structure hastened Crown's departure.
John Schuler of Cape Girardeau has resigned as a deputy in the office of County Collector W.T. Ruff at Jackson; Schuler says he found inside work too confining; for many years Schuler was connected with the Groves Motor Co., and the Rueseler Motor Co.
Two candidates announce they will seek election as Cape Girardeau County superintendent of schools at the school election on April 6; they are the incumbent, O.C. Kiehne of Jackson, and Lloyd Ford of Gordonville; the term is for four years.
An enthusiastic meeting of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club was held Friday night, during which a plan of action for the coming year was outlined; highest on the list of priorities was the movement to get the commission form of government for Cape Girardeau.
John H. Gehrs, for several years a professor of agronomy at the Normal School at Warrensburg,Missouri, has been selected to take the place of Seth Babcock as head of the agricultural department at the Cape Girardeau Normal School; he will begin his new duties March 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
