Out of the past: Feb. 19

1998

The Army Corps of Engineers and Missouri Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that a wetland area exists on the site of the planned Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school and high school campus; a two-person regulatory team from the Corps and the DNR designated just over three acres of the 72-acre property as wetlands; because of the designation, the Cape Girardeau School District must now hire a surveyor to determine the exact size of the area so it can enter a process called mitigation; the process will include submission for a permit to disturb the land and will offer substitute property for the wetlands.

Gibson Center officials won't be going down without a fight on a controversial proposal to operate a halfway house for Missouri parolees; Dick Decker, the center's executive director, wants a public hearing on the special use permit and rezoning the center had requested in order to operate the halfway house.

1973

A scale of Mississippi River stages indicating flood conditions with rapidly rising water is being circulated among more than 100 participant in the mock flood scheduled between St. Louis and New Orleans tomorrow and Wednesday; the simulated flood, under the direction of the Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is held every two years in an attempt to keep those concerned with fighting floods up to date; failure of levees here, Chester, Illinois, and Elsberry, Missouri, will add to the complexity of the exercise.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill W. Adams comes to the Jackson Rotary Club's meeting expecting to hear a speech from his commander, but he leaves with the Peace Officer of the Year Award; the honor, which, by careful planning among Rotarians and Capt. Wayne C. Brooks, commander of the patrol's Troop E, comes as a surprise to the 10-year patrol member.