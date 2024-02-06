Out of the past: Feb. 19

1994

Six more men with ties to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity have been arrested on misdemeanor hazing charges stemming from the beating of five pledges, and authorities say more arrests may be made; in all 13 men have been arrested since Wednesday in an investigation prompted by the death of 25-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis.

After an eight-year absence from local government, former Cape Girardeau mayor Howard C. Tooke has decided to seek the Republican nomination for Cape Girardeau County presiding commissioner.

1969

State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, who recently introduced a bill to abolish special road districts, has been drawing fire from Cape Girardeau County Road District people; Proffer says the bill isn't aimed so much at Cape County, but toward the many counties with large numbers of small road districts.

A tract on the southwest corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard has been selected as the site for the proposed new public library facility in Cape Girardeau, the library board of trustees announces; composed of five lots, the site fronts for 250 feet on Broadway and 265 feet on West End; it contains 47,163 square feet of land; total purchase price is $133,000.