Out of the past: Feb. 19

Six more men with ties to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity have been arrested on misdemeanor hazing charges stemming from the beating of five pledges, and authorities say more arrests may be made; in all 13 men have been arrested since Wednesday in an investigation prompted by the death of 25-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis.
After an eight-year absence from local government, former Cape Girardeau mayor Howard C. Tooke has decided to seek the Republican nomination for Cape Girardeau County presiding commissioner.
State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, who recently introduced a bill to abolish special road districts, has been drawing fire from Cape Girardeau County Road District people; Proffer says the bill isn't aimed so much at Cape County, but toward the many counties with large numbers of small road districts.
A tract on the southwest corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard has been selected as the site for the proposed new public library facility in Cape Girardeau, the library board of trustees announces; composed of five lots, the site fronts for 250 feet on Broadway and 265 feet on West End; it contains 47,163 square feet of land; total purchase price is $133,000.
Interviewed while in Cape Girardeau last night attending the Republican dinner, party leaders in Cape Girardeau County said they find Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of New York is at present the No. 1 choice for the presidential nomination; in second place is Gov. John W. Bricker of Ohio.
Awarded to 1st Lt. Weldon H. Propst "for exceptional meritorious achievement while participating in five separate combat missions over enemy occupied continental Europe," the Air Medal is presented to his brother, Lloyd H. Propst of Cape Girardeau in behalf of his family at a brief ceremony at Harris Field; Weldon Propst has been missing in action since Aug. 16, 1943.
Leslie Steck and Howard Clark arrive in Cape Girardeau at noon, having been mustered out of military service at Jefferson Barracks yesterday morning; both young men have just returned from service in France, having spent nearly a year abroad.
Robert Eulinberg, 52, a well-known Jackson preacher, dies at his home in the northern part of the city of tuberculosis; he was born here and spent most of his life here; although he never attended any seminary, he was permitted to preach, but had never held a permanent position; he is survived by his wife, Lou Hatcher Eulinberg; a son, Herbert Eulinberg, and a daughter, Sudie Nance, all of Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
