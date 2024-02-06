Out of the past: Feb. 18

1999

A group of Cape Girardeau doctors and nurses is planning a week-long trip to Jamaica in April, but the visit will be no vacation; the group is participating in a medical mission trip to provide primary health care to rural communities in the township of Carron Hall; the group has been working since August to plan the trip.

Southeast Missouri State University's baseball Indians will enjoy the luxury of an impressive new locker room facility this season; the Indians, who open the 1999 campaign Saturday at home against Creighton, recently moved into the Tiger Joe Uhls Locker Room, located in Houck Field House; the facility contains 30 pro-style lockers, new carpeting, new bathroom and shower facilities and a television/VCR area for the players and coaches.

1974

St. Joseph Catholic School in Scott City will continue to operate next year with lay teachers upon the approval of the majority of parishioners casting secret ballots; of the 201 votes counted Saturday by members of St. Joseph Council of Catholic Women and the school board, 126 favored retaining the parochial school with lay teachers rather than consolidation with St. Augustine School in Kelso; St. Joseph Parish was recently notified by the School Sisters of Notre Dame that at the close of the year, teaching sisters would be withdrawn from the 50-year-old school.

A flu virus which has gripped the area during the past month has reached epidemic proportions at Southeast Missouri State University, where about 50 students per day have been reporting to the university nursing service with flu symptoms for the past five weeks; dormitory directors also report large numbers of students remaining in their rooms with the flu.