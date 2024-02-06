Out of the past: Feb. 18

1997

Just before sunrise, with a clear sky, sky watchers might be able to catch a glimpse of a comet that is making its first appearance in this neck of the galaxy; the Hale-Bopp Comet was discovered two years ago when it was 650 million miles away; astronomers say its size and brightness will become a beautiful sight in March and April as the comet comes closest to Earth.

Weather observers have been a fixture at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for decades, but that will end March 5 when the National Weather Service goes to an automated system that will provide continual weather observations from the airport; the automated system will be cheaper to operate; the weather observations currently are handled by a St. Louis area firm, Midwest Weather Inc., under a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration.

1972

It was a full house of prospective Republican governors -- Rep. Steven Burns, State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond and Rep. R.J. "Bus" King -- at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner here last night; the candidates, their issues and a surprise announcement from Cape Girardeau County Collector Harold D. Kuehle that he would seek the office of secretary of state gave nearly 1,200 area Republicans something to think about between now and November.

A second woman -- Roxanne Huckstep -- has filed as a candidate for the Cape Girardeau City Council, while no man has yet declared intentions of seeking one of the two municipal posts to be filled at the April 4 election; Huckstep is a junior at State College.