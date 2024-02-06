Out of the past: Feb. 18

1996

Without fanfare or celebration, new Highway 74 from Kingshighway to Sprigg Street is scheduled to officially open to traffic tomorrow; motorists traveling the new highway will encounter only one stop: West End Boulevard, where a traffic signal with in-ground sensors has been installed; the other 17 blocks are free of intersections or merging traffic.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new North Side Gospel Assembly of God Church on Boutin Drive, next to Heartland Care and Rehab Center; the church was started in 1959 at 1029 S. Benton St.

1971

A variety of business comes before the Cape Girardeau County Court in the morning, but nothing causes as much discussion as rural roads; from all parts of the county complaints about impassable roads are coming in, brought on mainly by wet conditions coupled with sudden thawing of the ground.

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, says he is seeking information as to why the Cape Girardeau Zone of the State Highway Patrol is understaffed; the inquiry follows reports in The Missourian that the zone presently is three men under authorization; patrol officials say another man will be added April 1, but there is no immediate plan to further ease the shortage.