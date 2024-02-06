Out of the past: Feb. 18

1995

Mercantile Bancorporation Inc. plans to expand its presence in Southeast Missouri through a merger with AmeriFirst Bancorporation, headquartered in Sikeston, Missouri; AmeriFirst Bancorporation is the holding company for AmeriFirst Bank, which has two offices in Sikeston and a branch office in Cape Girardeau.

A handful of Cape Girardeau businessmen want the city council to postpone a transportation tax election until August to allow for the city to spell out in detail what road projects would be funded.

1970

John J. Kollker, a finance company manager and the general chairman of an organization developing goals for Cape Girardeau, files as a candidate for the city council; Kollker has been a resident of the city for seven years and is chairman of Citizens Goals for Cape Girardeau.

At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin proposes the city establish "mini-bike" trails in the new city park site off Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive; he points out the area isn't presently being used and youngsters with mini-bikes are in need of a place to ride.