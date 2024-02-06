Out of the past: Feb. 18

The president of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and another fraternity member were arrested yesterday in connection with the alleged hazing death of pledge Michael Davis; in addition Southeast Missouri State University has banned the fraternity from the campus in the wake of the beating death of Davis.
U.S. Sen. Kit Bond and 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson heard from individuals with a variety of concerns about health care reform Thursday in an hour-long public hearing; one point just about everyone seemed to agree on was that some type of health care reform is needed.
The state-conducted audit of Cape Girardeau County books for the 1962-1966 period was presented to the County Court yesterday; it shows a total of $41,764 in overpayments to county officials and employees during the period.
Two incumbent members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education have filed for re-election and one councilman has filed as a candidate for City Council; seeking new three-year terms on the school board are J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer; filing for a one-year unexpired term is Howard C. Tooke.
Circuit Judge Norwin D. Houser of Perryville, Missouri, gives the main address when Republicans of Cape Girardeau County and candidates and other guests from various parts of Missouri hold a delayed Lincoln Day dinner in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church.
Supt. L.J. Schultz of the public schools is to receive shortly a list of equipment at Harris Field which will be offered for sale following the close of the Army's primary flight training center about March 14; the school board is interested in securing much of the equipment for use in the school system.
C.C. McSpadden returns to Cape Girardeau from Chicago, where he purchased a line of goods and fixtures for a store, which he will open on Main Street in the building formerly occupied by Chris Freeman's restaurant; the store, which will open about March 1, will handle men's furnishing goods and shoes exclusively.
A minstrel show will be given Friday at the Park Theater under the auspices of the Civic Improvement Association; proceeds from the show will fund the association's project of community development.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
