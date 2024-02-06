Out of the past: Feb. 18

1994

The president of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and another fraternity member were arrested yesterday in connection with the alleged hazing death of pledge Michael Davis; in addition Southeast Missouri State University has banned the fraternity from the campus in the wake of the beating death of Davis.

U.S. Sen. Kit Bond and 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson heard from individuals with a variety of concerns about health care reform Thursday in an hour-long public hearing; one point just about everyone seemed to agree on was that some type of health care reform is needed.

1969

The state-conducted audit of Cape Girardeau County books for the 1962-1966 period was presented to the County Court yesterday; it shows a total of $41,764 in overpayments to county officials and employees during the period.

Two incumbent members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education have filed for re-election and one councilman has filed as a candidate for City Council; seeking new three-year terms on the school board are J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer; filing for a one-year unexpired term is Howard C. Tooke.