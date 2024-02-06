Out of the past: Feb. 18

1993

A long-standing dispute between various Drury companies over the city's motel and restaurant tax was settled yesterday at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting; at the meeting, it was disclosed the companies that had contested the legality of the tax agreed to drop their lawsuit; they have done so in conjunction with the development of a $4 million project that will expand parks and recreation facilities in Shawnee Park and at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Kingshighway.

After digging out from the heaviest snowfall in 14 years, area residents shiver in record-breaking cold as the temperature dips below zero for the first time since 1989; a record low of minus 2 degrees is recorded in the morning at the municipal airport.

1968

In a special afternoon ceremony, the Rev. Walter C. Loeber is installed as the first pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the ministry of Loeber at Good Shepherd started Jan. 1, 1967, with the first worship service of the new mission.

The Rev. J.C. Montgomery Jr. of Farmington, Missouri, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District, is the guest speaker at the dedication service in the afternoon of the Whitewater Methodist Church in Whitewater; the sanctuary was constructed in 1962.