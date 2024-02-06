Out of the past: Feb. 18

A long-standing dispute between various Drury companies over the city's motel and restaurant tax was settled yesterday at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting; at the meeting, it was disclosed the companies that had contested the legality of the tax agreed to drop their lawsuit; they have done so in conjunction with the development of a $4 million project that will expand parks and recreation facilities in Shawnee Park and at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Kingshighway.
After digging out from the heaviest snowfall in 14 years, area residents shiver in record-breaking cold as the temperature dips below zero for the first time since 1989; a record low of minus 2 degrees is recorded in the morning at the municipal airport.
In a special afternoon ceremony, the Rev. Walter C. Loeber is installed as the first pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the ministry of Loeber at Good Shepherd started Jan. 1, 1967, with the first worship service of the new mission.
The Rev. J.C. Montgomery Jr. of Farmington, Missouri, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District, is the guest speaker at the dedication service in the afternoon of the Whitewater Methodist Church in Whitewater; the sanctuary was constructed in 1962.
Made up in a large measure of youths under the age of 20, a new contingent will report at Jackson soon for transfer to Jefferson Barracks for physical examinations and possible induction into the Army; 96 men are included in the group; of these 69 are youths 18 and 19 years old, 16 others are between the ages of 20 and 30, and only 11 are over the age of 30.
Members of the American Legion have adopted a plan to reduce the size of the soldier names on the service board at Fairground Park and so avoid rebuilding the board, at least for the present; the names will be placed on pressed board plates 1 1/4 by 15 inches, instead of the present 2-by-16-inch boards; such action was made necessary because the board is now practically filled.
In 20 minutes, $20,000 worth of War Savings Stamps are sold when the committees meet in the Commercial Club rooms in the morning; the campaign to sell stamps, which will be used to buy bullets and bread for soldiers and allies, is hoping to raise $100,000.
Illmo, Fornfelt and other towns south of here that are supplied with electric current from the Cape Girardeau power plant are without service for four hours in the morning; employees of St. Vincent's College cut down a tree, and in falling it strikes the wires, breaking them off.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.