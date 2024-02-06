Out of the past: Feb. 17

1999

The City of Jackson formally committed last night to an intergovernmental agreement that would accelerate improvements at the Highway 61-Interstate 55 interchange called Center Junction; the improvements would be financed and carried out by a not-for-profit corporation composed of the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County and developer Jim Drury; Cape Girardeau also approved the agreement last night, and the County Commission is scheduled to consider it soon, leaving the next move to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The late Margaret Woods Allen of Sikeston bequeathed $860,000 to the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation through her estate; the money will support programs in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and the nursing and music departments.

1974

The Rev. Robert Jank, a former missionary to India and pastor of local Lutheran churches, has been awarded the 1974 St. Paul the Apostle Award by St. Paul's College in Concordia; Jank, a 1921 graduate of the college, was cited as the outstanding alumnus of the year on the basis of his contributions as a missionary, congregational pastor and Army chaplain during his career.

The Rev. Ed Wilkinson is the new pastor of New Testament Christian Church in Cape Girardeau, replacing the Rev. Orby Beard; Wilkinson formerly served as the associated minster of First Christian Church in Bridgeport, Illinois; he and his wife, Cathy, have one daughter, 5-month-old Carrie Denise.