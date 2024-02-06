Out of the past: Feb. 17

A Scott City man was killed in Lone Star Industries' quarry late Saturday afternoon when a 50-foot section of rock collapsed onto the tract excavator he was operating; the accident that took the life of Carl Dean Howell Jr., 40, wasn't discovered until Sunday morning when a friend who was a coworker went to the limestone quarry searching for him; Howell was an independent contractor who was working by himself Saturday afternoon.
The Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church is one of nearly a dozen churches that have found a home in the north end of Cape Girardeau near Lexington Avenue; as the residential mecca of Cape Girardeau's north side continues to grow, so does the number of churches there; specifically, areas on and around Lexington Street and the northern parts of Mount Auburn Road seem to be more attractive to church leaders; about 10 of Cape Girardeau's nearly 60 churches are in that area with the construction of others to begin soon.
One-way traffic on two blocks of Ellis and Frederick streets between William and Morgan Oak streets would fit into a logical pattern for the State Highway Commission's plans to extend state Route K through Cape Girardeau from Kingshighway to the Mississippi River bridge, the City Council agreed last night; by unanimous vote, the council took steps to formally recommend to the highway department that southbound traffic on these two blocks be routed to Ellis and northbound traffic to Frederick; the council asks the department to abandon a previous proposal to make Sprigg a one-way street between William and Morgan Oak.
Cape Girardeau has its first City Council candidate: Lorna M. Cordonnier, who files in the morning; the 33-year-old State College faculty member is seeking the one-year unexpired term of John J. Kollker, who resigned last month to take a job in Chicago.
Mr. and Mrs. Jake Lewis of Cape Girardeau have taken over management of the Airline Cafe; management of other units of the Airline establishment remain unchanged.
For the first time in five years, Cape Girardeau will evidently go through a spring without having an organized baseball training camp; the clubs of the St. Louis Browns' minor league system will definitely not be here, having made plans to train in Miami, Florida; a few inquiries have been made by other clubs regarding spring training here, but they haven't followed up.
Marvin C. Burton, Cape Girardeau school man, received a promotion and substantial increase in salary because of the trouble in which the superintendent of the schools at Windsor, Missouri, found himself; Burton, principal of the Windsor high school, was made superintendent when his predecessor was discharged because of an affair with a 16-year-old school girl.
A sand boat to cost nearly $3,000 is being built by the Riverside Ice and Fuel Co., successors to the Morrison Ice and Fuel C., for use on the Mississippi River; the boat will be equipped with the latest devices for securing sand from the river.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.