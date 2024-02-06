All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsFebruary 17, 2022

Out of the past: Feb. 17

A Scott City man was killed in Lone Star Industries' quarry late Saturday afternoon when a 50-foot section of rock collapsed onto the tract excavator he was operating; the accident that took the life of Carl Dean Howell Jr., 40, wasn't discovered until Sunday morning when a friend who was a coworker went to the limestone quarry searching for him; Howell was an independent contractor who was working by himself Saturday afternoon...

1997

A Scott City man was killed in Lone Star Industries' quarry late Saturday afternoon when a 50-foot section of rock collapsed onto the tract excavator he was operating; the accident that took the life of Carl Dean Howell Jr., 40, wasn't discovered until Sunday morning when a friend who was a coworker went to the limestone quarry searching for him; Howell was an independent contractor who was working by himself Saturday afternoon.

The Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church is one of nearly a dozen churches that have found a home in the north end of Cape Girardeau near Lexington Avenue; as the residential mecca of Cape Girardeau's north side continues to grow, so does the number of churches there; specifically, areas on and around Lexington Street and the northern parts of Mount Auburn Road seem to be more attractive to church leaders; about 10 of Cape Girardeau's nearly 60 churches are in that area with the construction of others to begin soon.

1972

One-way traffic on two blocks of Ellis and Frederick streets between William and Morgan Oak streets would fit into a logical pattern for the State Highway Commission's plans to extend state Route K through Cape Girardeau from Kingshighway to the Mississippi River bridge, the City Council agreed last night; by unanimous vote, the council took steps to formally recommend to the highway department that southbound traffic on these two blocks be routed to Ellis and northbound traffic to Frederick; the council asks the department to abandon a previous proposal to make Sprigg a one-way street between William and Morgan Oak.

Cape Girardeau has its first City Council candidate: Lorna M. Cordonnier, who files in the morning; the 33-year-old State College faculty member is seeking the one-year unexpired term of John J. Kollker, who resigned last month to take a job in Chicago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1947

Mr. and Mrs. Jake Lewis of Cape Girardeau have taken over management of the Airline Cafe; management of other units of the Airline establishment remain unchanged.

For the first time in five years, Cape Girardeau will evidently go through a spring without having an organized baseball training camp; the clubs of the St. Louis Browns' minor league system will definitely not be here, having made plans to train in Miami, Florida; a few inquiries have been made by other clubs regarding spring training here, but they haven't followed up.

1922

Marvin C. Burton, Cape Girardeau school man, received a promotion and substantial increase in salary because of the trouble in which the superintendent of the schools at Windsor, Missouri, found himself; Burton, principal of the Windsor high school, was made superintendent when his predecessor was discharged because of an affair with a 16-year-old school girl.

A sand boat to cost nearly $3,000 is being built by the Riverside Ice and Fuel Co., successors to the Morrison Ice and Fuel C., for use on the Mississippi River; the boat will be equipped with the latest devices for securing sand from the river.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy