Out of the past: Feb. 17

1997

A Scott City man was killed in Lone Star Industries' quarry late Saturday afternoon when a 50-foot section of rock collapsed onto the tract excavator he was operating; the accident that took the life of Carl Dean Howell Jr., 40, wasn't discovered until Sunday morning when a friend who was a coworker went to the limestone quarry searching for him; Howell was an independent contractor who was working by himself Saturday afternoon.

The Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church is one of nearly a dozen churches that have found a home in the north end of Cape Girardeau near Lexington Avenue; as the residential mecca of Cape Girardeau's north side continues to grow, so does the number of churches there; specifically, areas on and around Lexington Street and the northern parts of Mount Auburn Road seem to be more attractive to church leaders; about 10 of Cape Girardeau's nearly 60 churches are in that area with the construction of others to begin soon.

1972

One-way traffic on two blocks of Ellis and Frederick streets between William and Morgan Oak streets would fit into a logical pattern for the State Highway Commission's plans to extend state Route K through Cape Girardeau from Kingshighway to the Mississippi River bridge, the City Council agreed last night; by unanimous vote, the council took steps to formally recommend to the highway department that southbound traffic on these two blocks be routed to Ellis and northbound traffic to Frederick; the council asks the department to abandon a previous proposal to make Sprigg a one-way street between William and Morgan Oak.

Cape Girardeau has its first City Council candidate: Lorna M. Cordonnier, who files in the morning; the 33-year-old State College faculty member is seeking the one-year unexpired term of John J. Kollker, who resigned last month to take a job in Chicago.