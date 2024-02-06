Out of the past: Feb. 17

The City of Cape Girardeau and Boyd Gaming Corp. have come to terms on a development agreement expected to be approved and signed over the next two weeks; the development calls for a $51.1 million project -- consisting of a 1,600-passenger riverboat casino, parking garage and other land-based facilities such as a restaurant and lounge -- to be located just north of the Broadway floodgate.
PATTON, Mo. -- The Meadow Heights Board of Education has fired the high school principal who blew the whistle last year on financial problems in the district; on a tie vote, the school board behind closed doors voted Thursday night not to renew the contract of principal Rick Chastain when it expires at the end of June.
Area barbers are uncertain of the outcome of a pension plan they have participated in for the past five years following federal indictments against the promoter of the plan along with the union's president; the promoter, who loaned millions of Barbers Union pension dollars, some to enterprises controlled by him and a financially-plagued DuPont heir, and the union president were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Chicago on charges of kickback conspiracy.
A $325,000 school bond issue was approved by an overwhelming 535 to 66 vote yesterday in Illmo-Scott City, meaning new classrooms will replace an outmoded, overcrowded building; the funds will be used to finance construction of 12 additional classrooms, a library and additional kitchen facilities; the addition will also replace the aging Illmo High School building, now used for fifth and sixth grade classes, and will make room for the Scott County R-I School District's growing enrollment.
Maj. Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., who recently returned home after serving as an Army Air Forces pilot, will speak tomorrow evening at a meeting of the First National Brotherhood at the church; he will tell of an air trip he took over the Holy Land and describe a Baptist minister in India, where he spent some time.
St. Mary's Parish and the community join in a farewell program in the evening for Monsignor Henry F. Schuermann, retiring pastor of St. Mary's; the program,held in the parish school hall, is attended by a capacity crowd of around 600 people; Schuermann will go to St. Louis Wednesday to assume his new duties as pastor of St. Engelbert's Catholic Church; he will be succeeded here by the Rev. John Moser.
The river steamer Bald Eagle is expected to resume its trips between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau March 1; during the present winter, there has been only one week, river men say, in which the Bald Eagle could not have operated on schedule; ice was noticeable in the river only a few days.
Work on the May Greene School building in the south part of town will continue immediately, it was decided at a board of education meeting last night, at which W.L. Danham of Kansas City, representing architects J.H. Felt & Co., was present; work on the vocational arts addition to Central High is progressing rapidly and should be completed within the next six to seven weeks; it is thought May Greene should be finished by the middle of the summer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
