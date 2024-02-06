Out of the past: Feb. 17

1996

The City of Cape Girardeau and Boyd Gaming Corp. have come to terms on a development agreement expected to be approved and signed over the next two weeks; the development calls for a $51.1 million project -- consisting of a 1,600-passenger riverboat casino, parking garage and other land-based facilities such as a restaurant and lounge -- to be located just north of the Broadway floodgate.

PATTON, Mo. -- The Meadow Heights Board of Education has fired the high school principal who blew the whistle last year on financial problems in the district; on a tie vote, the school board behind closed doors voted Thursday night not to renew the contract of principal Rick Chastain when it expires at the end of June.

1971

Area barbers are uncertain of the outcome of a pension plan they have participated in for the past five years following federal indictments against the promoter of the plan along with the union's president; the promoter, who loaned millions of Barbers Union pension dollars, some to enterprises controlled by him and a financially-plagued DuPont heir, and the union president were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Chicago on charges of kickback conspiracy.

A $325,000 school bond issue was approved by an overwhelming 535 to 66 vote yesterday in Illmo-Scott City, meaning new classrooms will replace an outmoded, overcrowded building; the funds will be used to finance construction of 12 additional classrooms, a library and additional kitchen facilities; the addition will also replace the aging Illmo High School building, now used for fifth and sixth grade classes, and will make room for the Scott County R-I School District's growing enrollment.