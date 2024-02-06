Out of the past: Feb. 17

1995

Cape Girardeau County commissioners yesterday made their position on supporting the I-66 project clear to the project's executive director, Walt Wildman; the county's wallet stays closed, at least for now; the advisability of donating public funds to private projects has recently come into question.

The new breakfast program at Scott City School is going well, says superintendent Douglas Berry; approximately 200 students are eating breakfast each day since the program started under Opaa Food Management Inc., Feb. 6.

1970

A delegation of retail merchants asked the Jackson City Council last night for a number of improvements in police protection; William K. Sander, acting as spokesman for the group, cited the number of burglaries in the business district in recent months as evidence that police protection is inadequate.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Sue Sides of Cape Girardeau has taken over duties here as correspondent for The Southeast Missourian; she replaces John Camp, who resigned from the Perry County position to return to graduate school.