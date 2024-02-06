Out of the past: Feb. 17

Local banks in Cape Girardeau have agreed to share in the financing of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau recreation project; the city is considering action authorizing the plan that will generate $3.73 million toward the project, which includes construction of softball and soccer fields at Shawnee Park; acquisition of a 90-acre tract of land at Mount Auburn and Kingshighway for development as a park; construction of a 32,000-square-foot, multi-use building on the site; and completion of a fitness trail through Arena Park and the new park site.
The Scott City Council has decided against paying dues to join the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association.
There will be no local, state or federal financial assistance in the Procter & Gamble Co. industrial development north of Cape Girardeau, nor was any asked, it is revealed by Thomas L. Meyer, Cape Girardeau Realtor; Meyer was active in the efforts which led to P&G's selection of this area for its new plant.
Teachers in the Nell Holcomb School District will receive a substantial raise in salary next year as the result of a major improvement in the pay schedule adopted by the Board of Education; the increased pay can be financed next year without a raise in the present tax rate of $2.90; the school had accumulated a surplus which will be used to pay for the raises.
A thousand victory gardens in Cape Girardeau to offset wartime food shortages is the goal set by the victory garden committee; a mass meeting will be held Feb. 26 at Lorimier School, when amateur gardeners will be told what points to consider in planting their victory plots.
Claude R. Juden of Cape Girardeau says he will close his music store at 813 Broadway some time next week for the duration of the war; he explains it is extremely difficult to get replacement stock of goods; Juden has been in the music business since 1919.
A patriotic rally is held at the Orpheum Theater in the afternoon, with Colin M. Selph, postmaster at St. Louis, speaking on "Patriotism"; Selph is an eloquent speaker and has been active in war work.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson has placed an order for a pipe organ to cost $1,620; the instrument will be equipped with an electric motor and will be installed about Oct. 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
