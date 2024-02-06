Out of the past: Feb. 17

1993

Local banks in Cape Girardeau have agreed to share in the financing of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau recreation project; the city is considering action authorizing the plan that will generate $3.73 million toward the project, which includes construction of softball and soccer fields at Shawnee Park; acquisition of a 90-acre tract of land at Mount Auburn and Kingshighway for development as a park; construction of a 32,000-square-foot, multi-use building on the site; and completion of a fitness trail through Arena Park and the new park site.

The Scott City Council has decided against paying dues to join the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association.

1968

There will be no local, state or federal financial assistance in the Procter & Gamble Co. industrial development north of Cape Girardeau, nor was any asked, it is revealed by Thomas L. Meyer, Cape Girardeau Realtor; Meyer was active in the efforts which led to P&G's selection of this area for its new plant.

Teachers in the Nell Holcomb School District will receive a substantial raise in salary next year as the result of a major improvement in the pay schedule adopted by the Board of Education; the increased pay can be financed next year without a raise in the present tax rate of $2.90; the school had accumulated a surplus which will be used to pay for the raises.