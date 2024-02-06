Out of the past: Feb. 16

1999

A committee is meeting to determine whether attendance boundaries adopted two years ago for Cape Girardeau elementary schools are still practical; the 12-member Attendance Area Study Committee convened in November 1996 to develop a plan to redraw boundary lines for the district’s six elementary schools; at the same time, the school board approved a master plan for the district; it reduces the number of elementary schools to five by closing Washington and May Greene schools and opening a new elementary school on North Sprigg Street by June 30.

Cleanup of the PCB-contaminated soil at the Missouri Electric Works site could begin next month and be completed by the end of the year, say EPA officials; it will involve excavation of an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 tons of soil at the site of the former motor and transformer repair business at 824 S. Kingshighway and neighboring commercial properties.

1974

Cape Girardeau would use state motor fuel tax funds to finance its share of costs for the proposed improvement of Mount Auburn Road as a 44-foot-wide arterial street from Route K to the south line of Doctor’s Park, says city manager W.G. Lawley; city participation in the proposed improvement was approved at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting.

Construction work has been completed on the Flaming Pit Restaurant, 2121 William St., the addition to the building’s west side bringing the total floor space to about 14,000 square feet; the newly added space of 4,500 square feet provides additional banquet facilities for seating around 400 persons and the addition to the lounge to provide seating for 100 persons; owners of the business are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Stephens and their son, Michael.