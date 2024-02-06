Out of the past: Feb. 16

Brian Miller made "Be prepared" a way of life; Miller, Cape Girardeau County's first and only emergency preparedness director, died yesterday after a heart attack at the age of 50; Miller suffered a heart attack at his Jackson home around noon Thursday, one day after his release from a local hospital following another heart attack a week ago.
Cape Girardeau County officials want to reel in a state juvenile facility much like any other big industry, this time using free land as a lure; the Division of Youth Services is studying 28 counties in Southeast Missouri, attempting to locate a 30-bed secure facility for juveniles convicted of felonies; county commissioners are offering several acres in the 32-acre Klaus Park on a 99-year lease with another 99-year option for $1 per year maximum.
A two-party race is assured in the 1972 election of judge of the 32nd Circuit following an announcement of the candidacy of Stanley A. Grimm; the Cape Girardeau attorney is the first Democrat to file; two other Cape Girardeau attorneys, John P. Bradshaw and Raymond H. Vogel, earlier announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination.
Unless $270 can be obtained by the end of the month, woodworking tools used by "residential students" in vocational training at Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center here must be returned to the store from which they were purchased; the training center is a non-profit, interdenominational corporation, a place where young men with problems of drug addiction, alcoholism and general delinquency may receive treatment and education.
Petitions protesting the proposed purchase by Alexander County, Illinois, of the Cape Girardeau traffic bridge have been placed in circulation in the McClure, Illinois, area and will be presented to the county Board of Commissioners at Cairo, Illinois, asking that the proceedings be dropped.
Queried by the Navy Department concerning possible resumption of the V-12 program starting with the spring term at State College, President W.W. Parker says no reply has yet been received in acknowledgment of the request which offered arrangements for 100 men.
Manning Greer, Cape Girardeau Central High student, was presented with a select collection of 14 farm books at an assembly yesterday by principal Belmont Farley; the books were given to him by the Missouri State Corn Growers Association as a prize for his winning fourth place in the state corn-growing contest for boys, held in January in Columbia.
Chief of Police W.J. Segraves warns Cape Girardeau poultry owners to keep their fowls penned up or suffer prosecution in police court; with gardeners readying their seed beds, police are receiving many complaints about chickens running at large and scratching at every bed of loose dirt to be found; Segraves won't issue warnings to poultry owners, but instead will file complaints in every case.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
