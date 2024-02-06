Out of the past: Feb. 16

1996

Brian Miller made "Be prepared" a way of life; Miller, Cape Girardeau County's first and only emergency preparedness director, died yesterday after a heart attack at the age of 50; Miller suffered a heart attack at his Jackson home around noon Thursday, one day after his release from a local hospital following another heart attack a week ago.

Cape Girardeau County officials want to reel in a state juvenile facility much like any other big industry, this time using free land as a lure; the Division of Youth Services is studying 28 counties in Southeast Missouri, attempting to locate a 30-bed secure facility for juveniles convicted of felonies; county commissioners are offering several acres in the 32-acre Klaus Park on a 99-year lease with another 99-year option for $1 per year maximum.

1971

A two-party race is assured in the 1972 election of judge of the 32nd Circuit following an announcement of the candidacy of Stanley A. Grimm; the Cape Girardeau attorney is the first Democrat to file; two other Cape Girardeau attorneys, John P. Bradshaw and Raymond H. Vogel, earlier announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination.

Unless $270 can be obtained by the end of the month, woodworking tools used by "residential students" in vocational training at Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center here must be returned to the store from which they were purchased; the training center is a non-profit, interdenominational corporation, a place where young men with problems of drug addiction, alcoholism and general delinquency may receive treatment and education.