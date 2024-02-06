Out of the past: Feb. 16

1995

Cape Girardeau's school board voted to rebid a package of two-way radios and pagers after an unsuccessful bidder questioned the process; Tim Singleton with Star Communications told the board he thought the process was handled incorrectly and asked for it to be rebid.

ORAN, Mo. -- After a review of Oran's bookkeeping records and the last annual audit, city officials are still unsure as to the exact amount of money that may be missing; Tom Urhahn, president of the board of aldermen, says he and three other members of the audit review committee are satisfied that less than $2,000 is still unaccounted for.

1970

Charles Felter of Cape Girardeau was presented the "Knight of the Year" award last night at the annual banquet of the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent's Council 1111; main speaker for the occasion was Hillary Schmittzehe, state activities chairman of the KC.

Permission is given Sheriff Ivan E. McLain by the County Court to contract with other counties for use of jail space to reduce overcrowding of the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson; under the arrangement, Bollinger County has offered to keep four or five Cape County prisoners for $1.50 per day each.