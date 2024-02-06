Out of the past: Feb. 16

Cape Girardeau's school board voted to rebid a package of two-way radios and pagers after an unsuccessful bidder questioned the process; Tim Singleton with Star Communications told the board he thought the process was handled incorrectly and asked for it to be rebid.
ORAN, Mo. -- After a review of Oran's bookkeeping records and the last annual audit, city officials are still unsure as to the exact amount of money that may be missing; Tom Urhahn, president of the board of aldermen, says he and three other members of the audit review committee are satisfied that less than $2,000 is still unaccounted for.
Charles Felter of Cape Girardeau was presented the "Knight of the Year" award last night at the annual banquet of the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent's Council 1111; main speaker for the occasion was Hillary Schmittzehe, state activities chairman of the KC.
Permission is given Sheriff Ivan E. McLain by the County Court to contract with other counties for use of jail space to reduce overcrowding of the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson; under the arrangement, Bollinger County has offered to keep four or five Cape County prisoners for $1.50 per day each.
Dropping 37 degrees in 12 hours, the temperature switches Cape Girardeau from summer back to winter; the mercury reached a high of 72 degrees here at 3 p.m. yesterday, only to fall to 35 degrees at 4 a.m. today, with rainfall and sleet.
Joe Dohogne, 80, of 719 William St., is painfully but not seriously injured during a morning rainstorm, when bumped by an automobile on Sprigg Street at the William Street intersection; Dohogne, a retired farmer, is en route to 7 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Two streetcars are now handling the throngs of Cape Girardeau, after car No. 2 breaks an axle, much to the relief of those living and working on Broadway hill; for several weeks, poor old No. 2 has fought for life, barely climbing up the hill amid loud groans; few are mourning its demise.
With the death yesterday morning of 6-year-old Leona May Hanebrink, five members of the Fred Hanebrink family, living north of Cape Girardeau, have succumbed to the ravages of influenza and pneumonia; nine members of the family, including mother and father, are ill.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
