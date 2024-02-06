Out of the past: Feb. 16

After far surpassing previous tonnage records in 1993, the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has started the new year where it left off; in January, net tonnage for the port authority was 30,454, which is the third highest single month total in the port's history.
Harry Arnold Naeter Jr., whose uncles founded the Southeast Missourian and who worked in every department of the newspaper from printer's devil to publisher, dies at his home, Boulder Crest, at age 76.
The first of a series of open houses of various congregations in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches, is held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in the afternoon; four open houses are planned for this spring and four more in the fall; each will feature tour guides explaining the denomination, local congregations and the program.
The congregation of the Church of the Bible Covenant observes its first anniversary; the church, pastored by the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, was started in a parsonage chapel at 1103 S. Sprigg St., and during the year a new church was constructed at 800 S. Sprigg.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman announces the appointment of two police officers to the city force, and the release of Lee Slagle from the force due to ill health; named as patrolmen are H.J. Reed and Herbert Frentzel.
The Army Air Forces Air WACaravan presents a hit, two-hour show at the State College auditorium in the evening; the 1,254-seat hall is jammed to capacity, with scores of people left standing in the rear; the show features top-flight entertainers, all of whom are enlisted members of the military; a 12-piece band is under the direction of Sgt. Joe Peterson; featured crooner is Pfc. Tony Costello.
Bishop F.F. Johnson of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri preaches in the morning at Christ Church.
Dr. Charles W. Wheeler speaks in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church; in the afternoon he addresses a mass meeting at Central High School in the interest of the Cape Girardeau Community Chest campaign.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
