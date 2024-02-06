Out of the past: Feb. 16

1994

After far surpassing previous tonnage records in 1993, the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has started the new year where it left off; in January, net tonnage for the port authority was 30,454, which is the third highest single month total in the port's history.

Harry Arnold Naeter Jr., whose uncles founded the Southeast Missourian and who worked in every department of the newspaper from printer's devil to publisher, dies at his home, Boulder Crest, at age 76.

1969

The first of a series of open houses of various congregations in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches, is held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in the afternoon; four open houses are planned for this spring and four more in the fall; each will feature tour guides explaining the denomination, local congregations and the program.

The congregation of the Church of the Bible Covenant observes its first anniversary; the church, pastored by the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, was started in a parsonage chapel at 1103 S. Sprigg St., and during the year a new church was constructed at 800 S. Sprigg.