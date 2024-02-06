Out of the past: Feb. 16

For the third time this winter, city crews Monday were called upon to make streets passable in the wake of winter snow and ice; and like the previous two times, Dec. 25 and Jan. 18, Monday's 12.2 inches of snow came on a holiday, Presidents Day; that means thousands of dollars in overtime pay for city crews called in to battle nature's torment.
The former Storey's Food Giant building at 201 S. Broadview has been sold, says a spokesman for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. office in Rosemont, Illinois; the FDIC refused to comment on the identity of the purchaser "until after March 3."
Ward Denman, editor-publisher of the Jackson Journal, a weekly newspaper published at the county seat, has filed with the secretary of state's office in Jefferson City as a candidate on the Republican ticket for state representative in the 156th Legislative District.
The Procter & Gamble Co. announces plans to build a paper products plant employing about 300 persons initially north of Trail of Tears State Park; preparation of the 1,250-acre site is expected to begin about May 1, and plant construction is planned for a start in early September;.
Another cold wave sends the mercury down to 6 degrees above zero at Cape Girardeau, following a day of snow yesterday; about an inch of snow fell, the heaviest coming in the late afternoon.
Registration for the War Ration Book No. 2 in Cape Girardeau will be held in 20 communities, including Cape Girardeau, and there will be seven registration centers in the city, one in each of the public schools; public school teachers will have charge of the registration of between 18,000 and 20,000 persons in the city; the first day of registration will be Feb. 22, Washington's Birthday, a legal holiday.
The Cape Girardeau band, the Schuchert Band, the famous old Sixth Regiment band is no more; its members who went so valiantly out of Cape Girardeau in an organization of friends and comrades to become the band of a regiment of Missouri troops, have been scattered among other units; Dr. C.E. Schuchert, the director, has asked for his discharge.
Alice Clopton, daughter of the Rev. J.J. Clopton of Cape Girardeau, who is employed in the Leming Lumber Co. office in the Himmelberger-Harrison Building, has accepted a position with the government at Hampton Roads, Virginia; she will be employed in the offices of the officials at Langley Field, where there is stationed an aviation camp.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
