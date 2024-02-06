Out of the past: Feb. 16

1993

For the third time this winter, city crews Monday were called upon to make streets passable in the wake of winter snow and ice; and like the previous two times, Dec. 25 and Jan. 18, Monday's 12.2 inches of snow came on a holiday, Presidents Day; that means thousands of dollars in overtime pay for city crews called in to battle nature's torment.

The former Storey's Food Giant building at 201 S. Broadview has been sold, says a spokesman for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. office in Rosemont, Illinois; the FDIC refused to comment on the identity of the purchaser "until after March 3."

1968

Ward Denman, editor-publisher of the Jackson Journal, a weekly newspaper published at the county seat, has filed with the secretary of state's office in Jefferson City as a candidate on the Republican ticket for state representative in the 156th Legislative District.

The Procter & Gamble Co. announces plans to build a paper products plant employing about 300 persons initially north of Trail of Tears State Park; preparation of the 1,250-acre site is expected to begin about May 1, and plant construction is planned for a start in early September;.