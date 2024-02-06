Out of the past: Feb. 15

Pat Patterson Photography Studio has moved to a new location, 2700 Bloomfield Road; the studio, owned by Pat and Edna Patterson, opened on Broadway in 1982 and has operated at 124 N. Main St., for the past 12 years.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has released an updated report card on the quality of life in the community; the report, Qualities of Life, shows community progress as well as problems that need attention, says John Mehner, Chamber president.
Despite continued high bacteria levels, swimming is expected to be allowed by the public this summer at Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park, for the first time in five years; water samples from the lake, taken late last fall, indicate the bacteria content is not enough to pose a serious health hazard.
A preliminary draft of a 74-page subdivision and mobile home park regulation -- the first step toward a county-wide planning and zoning master plan -- has been presented to the Cape Girardeau County Court; in submitting the proposal yesterday for the court's approval, Norman H. Weiss of Jackson, chairman of he Cape County Planning and Zoning Commission, asked that the plan not be made public until after it is given legal review.
A four-man committee reported to the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night that it had been unable to find a person worthy of receiving the annual Key Award for meritorious community service during 1948; the award had been presented each year for seven years; previous winners were Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., Albert J. Spradling Jr., Max Hatfield, John L. Wiser, K.P. Oldfield, W.H. Estes and Edwin Mammon.
After a lot of calculating, Cape Girardeau city officials announce that expenditures in the first half of the fiscal year are $1,112.86 less than had been anticipated; in other words, the budget is better than balanced so far as the general revenue fund is concerned and, unless something unforeseen happens, for the first time in four years the city will wind up a fiscal period with more in the treasury than went out.
The sale of 4,000 acres of land in New Madrid County to G.T. Taylor, a cotton planter of Memphis, Tennessee, for a consideration in excess of $400,000, is announced at Benton by Will Hunter, manager of the Hunter Land and Development Company; 700 acres of land in the sale is located a short distance north of Marston, while the remaining acreage is near Point Pleasant; Taylor plans to improve the property and make it into cotton plantations.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Chicago's 872 state militiamen and others from northern Illinois leave for their homes after spending four quiet days in Williamson County, where Ku Klux Klan and anti-Klan conflicts over dry enforcement flared into gun battles a week ago; one battalion of five Southern Illinois troops is left on the scene.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
