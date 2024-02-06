Out of the past: Feb. 15

1999

Pat Patterson Photography Studio has moved to a new location, 2700 Bloomfield Road; the studio, owned by Pat and Edna Patterson, opened on Broadway in 1982 and has operated at 124 N. Main St., for the past 12 years.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has released an updated report card on the quality of life in the community; the report, Qualities of Life, shows community progress as well as problems that need attention, says John Mehner, Chamber president.

1974

Despite continued high bacteria levels, swimming is expected to be allowed by the public this summer at Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park, for the first time in five years; water samples from the lake, taken late last fall, indicate the bacteria content is not enough to pose a serious health hazard.

A preliminary draft of a 74-page subdivision and mobile home park regulation -- the first step toward a county-wide planning and zoning master plan -- has been presented to the Cape Girardeau County Court; in submitting the proposal yesterday for the court's approval, Norman H. Weiss of Jackson, chairman of he Cape County Planning and Zoning Commission, asked that the plan not be made public until after it is given legal review.