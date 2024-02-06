Out of the past: Feb. 15

1997

Hemp farming may return to Missouri; two Southeast Missouri lawmakers have introduced legislation to allow the growing and marketing of industrial hemp; it would be grown on research plots supervised by the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the goal is to determine the crop's potential in Missouri, said state Sen. Jerry Howard, D-Dexter, who introduced the Senate bill; State Rep. Larry Thomason, D-Kennett, has introduced similar legislation in the House.

KENNETT, Mo. -- Anything can be rented -- even honeybees; Neal Bergman, a beekeeper at Kennett, has more than 45,000,000 bees currently leased to California almond growers; Bergman, who owns Delta Bee Co. near Kennett, shipped about 1,500 hives of Missouri honeybees to California by tractor-trailer truck.

1972

The campaign to get State College students registered to vote in Cape Girardeau city and county elections has a long way to go to meet the goal of at least 1,000 students; by the end of the first day of registration yesterday, only 131 students had signed up.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Residents of Chaffee's low-income public housing project evacuate their units early in the morning when a gas fire breaks out; no one is injured, and damage is relatively minor; Chaffee Fire Chief Charles I. Uhr says the fire started in the area of the vaporizer on the LP gas standby system located at the rear of Second Street and Martha Drive about 100 feet behind the housing units.