Out of the past: Feb. 15

The Federal Trade Commission has extended its review process of Schnucks Markets' bid to buy 60 National Super Stores facilities because it will take longer than was originally anticipated; the review process has been extended because of a backlog in acquisitions under review by the FTC and the absence, due to personal reasons, of the FTC's lead staff person assigned to the Schnucks-National review.
Virgil Chirnside, David Hahn, Judy Wilferth, Stan Grimm and Al Spradling III have been elected to three-year terms on the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp. Board of Directors; the corporation works to develop the Nash Road Industrial Park.
The Christian Arts Council sponsors a banner workshop in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran School assembly hall; the goal is to create interest and insights into banner making; a competition and showing of banners is set for April 26.
The Rev. Eugene M. Frank, bishop of the Missouri Area of the United Methodist Church, is guest minister at Grace United Methodist Church; he speaks at both morning services.
Ozark Trails Bridge Co., owner of the traffic bridge here, agreed yesterday to make an annual payment of $1,000 to the City of Cape Girardeau, in lieu of a license tax; the bridge company is to send the city a check within 10 days.
Pvt. Kenneth G. Welker, 21, has been missing in action in France since Feb. 1, according to the War Department; Welker, who trained with a tank destroyer unit, was later transferred to the infantry, going overseas in July 1944; he first went to Italy and then participated in the invasion of southern France; his father and stepmother, Mr. and Mrs. Luther J. Welker, reside in Cape Girardeau.
Motion pictures are shown at Second Baptist Church, corner Frederick and Jefferson streets, in the evening, and will be shown a second time tomorrow night at the A.M.E. Church on North Street; The Rev. S.M. Arthur says arrangements have been made for the motion pictures twice a week for the black people of the community; a 10-cent admission will be charged.
A White Shrine was organized in Cape Girardeau last night with a charter membership of about 60 Order of the Eastern Star members.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.