Out of the past: Feb. 15

1994

Allen Moss, who has served as an assistant attorney general, assistant county prosecutor and city prosecutor, has announced his intentions to run for Division IV associate circuit judge in Cape Girardeau County.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, who dies at his residence in the afternoon; police are considering the death of Michael Davis of St. Louis a homicide.

1969

The season's second major snowstorm roars into Cape Girardeau and area in the morning, leaving a blanket of white which by noon had accumulated to two inches; forecasts are for continued snow into tomorrow, reaching a depth of six inches; the sudden snowfall causes the cancellation of a number of community events, including the Eagle Scout Court of Honor set for Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

First interviews for manufacturing employment for the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant now under construction north of Cape Girardeau will begin Monday at the company's temporary office at 238 Broadway.