Out of the past: Feb. 15

Allen Moss, who has served as an assistant attorney general, assistant county prosecutor and city prosecutor, has announced his intentions to run for Division IV associate circuit judge in Cape Girardeau County.
Cape Girardeau police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, who dies at his residence in the afternoon; police are considering the death of Michael Davis of St. Louis a homicide.
The season's second major snowstorm roars into Cape Girardeau and area in the morning, leaving a blanket of white which by noon had accumulated to two inches; forecasts are for continued snow into tomorrow, reaching a depth of six inches; the sudden snowfall causes the cancellation of a number of community events, including the Eagle Scout Court of Honor set for Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
First interviews for manufacturing employment for the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant now under construction north of Cape Girardeau will begin Monday at the company's temporary office at 238 Broadway.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman names seven men to a committee to consider the future of Harris Field in behalf of the community; named to the committee are R.B. Oliver, Fred A. Groves, C.A. Juden, J.B. Carpenter, Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, Ferd Sturm and R.A. Evans.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce baseball committee met last night to make preliminary plans for the spring baseball training season of the St. Louis Browns and their American Association team, the Toledo, Ohio, Mud Hens; two decisions were made at the meeting: The city will put training facilities into shape, and the Kiwanis Club will handle the ticket selling for the spring exhibition games.
John Sackman, the well-known traveling salesman, announces he has completed all arrangements to build a new garage on Broadway, between Ellis and Pacific street, work to start probably within the next week; the building will be 60 by 100 feet in dimensions and will have two floors, the lower one to be a basement and used for a repair shop; the upper room will be used for a sales and display room; the Overland Safety First garage, owned and operated by the Ruderts, has leased the building.
Fred Schaefer, August Owens and I.C. Mitchell return to Cape Girardeau early in the morning from Jefferson Barracks, where they were given their honorary discharges from the Army yesterday; all three were members of the same field artillery unit, which recently returned from France.
