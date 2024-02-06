Out of the past: Feb. 15

1993

Historic Burfordville bridge -- one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri -- is likely to receive funding in next year's state budget for a complete restoration; the restoration could lead to a re-opening of the bridge for light vehicle traffic.

A surprise, Presidents Day snowstorm dumps 12.2 inches of snow on Cape Girardeau and similar amounts elsewhere in the area, disrupting business, travel and schools; it's the third time this winter that frozen precipitation has struck on a holiday.

1968

Around 3,500 pushing, scream, swooning teenagers attended the concert of the popular Paul Revere and the Raiders at the Arena Building last night; the crowd began gathering at 3 p.m. and, unable to control its enthusiasm, pushed the glass out of three of the front doors before the scheduled opening; one youth was injured, but that didn't stop him from staying for the concert.

Erection of a $350,000 electrostatic precipitator designed to eliminate 95 percent of the dust being emitted into the air at Marquette Cement Co.'s wet plant begins; the work is three months ahead of schedule, and it is hoped it will be in operation by mid-summer.