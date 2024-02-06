Out of the past: Feb. 14

Supporters of a Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties recreational lake outlined their plans before the Cape Girardeau County Commission yesterday; the commission voiced neither support for nor opposition to a lake project; Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones, on behalf of the commission, pledged it will keep an open mind concerning the proposal and listen to people on all sides of the issue.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- State and federal investigators have determined the blaze that destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse in Charleston on Monday was intentionally set; as part of the investigation, 15 one-gallon containers of debris have been forwarded to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab in Rockville, Maryland, to determine any presence of accelerants.
Only voters properly registered on or before Jan. 31 will be eligible to ballot in the just-called Feb. 29 special election on a proposed increase in the Cape Girardeau School District tax levy, both the school system's attorney, Jack Knehans, and Cape County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier rule.
Only one county office remains without at least one candidate following the filing this morning of George F. Rouse for the office of coroner; Rouse files for the Republican nomination to the post, which is presently held by Democrat H.E. Riehn, who hasn't filed for reelection; the only office for which no candidate has filed is that of County Court judge from District 2, presently held by Democrat J. Ronald Fischer.
Sam Tucker, downtown merchant policeman, fires three shots at a running man he surprised at 1:30 a.m. attempting to break into the bus depot at North Spanish and Themis streets; the man drops a metal bar and runs westward, disappearing in Courthouse Park.
One of the largest electric strip shovels ever constructed is being assembled at the cement plant near Highway 74 preparatory to being moved into the quarry across the highway; the huge machine, a 125B model Bucyrus, manufactured in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has a five-yard bucket appliance, but a four-yard bucket will be used here so as to add extra power; four railroad cars were required to transport the machine here, which was on order over 1 1/2 years.
The Frisco Railroad wasn't the heaviest loser in the robbery of the freight office safe Sunday night, when $3.20 was taken; Alvin Kages, an employee of the office, reports he lost several old coins of high value; the coins weren't immediately missed.
Eugene A. Hart announces he has decided to remain with the Missouri Public Utilities Co. as manager of the Cape Girardeau plant; H.B. Newman, manager of the Poplar Bluff plant of the company, who came here several days ago to succeed Hart, will continue to work in Poplar Bluff.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
