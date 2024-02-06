Out of the past: Feb. 14

1997

Supporters of a Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties recreational lake outlined their plans before the Cape Girardeau County Commission yesterday; the commission voiced neither support for nor opposition to a lake project; Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones, on behalf of the commission, pledged it will keep an open mind concerning the proposal and listen to people on all sides of the issue.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- State and federal investigators have determined the blaze that destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse in Charleston on Monday was intentionally set; as part of the investigation, 15 one-gallon containers of debris have been forwarded to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab in Rockville, Maryland, to determine any presence of accelerants.

1972

Only voters properly registered on or before Jan. 31 will be eligible to ballot in the just-called Feb. 29 special election on a proposed increase in the Cape Girardeau School District tax levy, both the school system's attorney, Jack Knehans, and Cape County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier rule.

Only one county office remains without at least one candidate following the filing this morning of George F. Rouse for the office of coroner; Rouse files for the Republican nomination to the post, which is presently held by Democrat H.E. Riehn, who hasn't filed for reelection; the only office for which no candidate has filed is that of County Court judge from District 2, presently held by Democrat J. Ronald Fischer.