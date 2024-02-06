Out of the past: Feb. 14

Laurel Adkisson of Cape Girardeau was recently chosen one of the 1996 Ten Outstanding Young Missourians by the Missouri Jaycees; with a good track record for volunteering, Adkisson was nominated for the award by Matt Hopkins and the Cape Girardeau Jaycees; she received the award earlier this month.
More than 70 jobs will be affected with the closure of Shop 'n Save, a 60,000-square-foot grocery market in Cape Girardeau; Shop 'n Save Warehouse Foods Inc. announced this week the company will try to transfer some workers to other stores; this, however, would require a move for employees; the bulk of Shop 'n Save stores are in the St. Louis metropolitan areas in Missouri and Illinois.
ORAN, Mo. -- Voters in the Scott County School District at Oran came through yesterday to give more than the needed two-thirds majority approval for issuance of $150,000 in general obligation bonds to finance an addition to the elementary school building; the addition will house four classrooms, a speech room, a remedial reading room and restroom facilities.
Jerry L. Reynolds, Cape Girardeau businessman, has been named a recipient of one of five awards for Missouri's outstanding young man of the year; the awards were announced last night at a Missouri Jaycees dinner in Jefferson City; Reynolds is with Community Builders Supply and is president of the Southeast Missouri Lumber Dealers Association.
Construction of a $15,000 vocational agriculture building as an adjunct to the Training School of State College is authorized by the Board of Regents; 33 boys in the Training School have indicated their interest in taking the course; no site has been selected, but the building will go up on the back side of the campus.
Wind of near gale proportions, accompanied by rain and followed by sleet, snow and skidding temperatures, brought some damage and hindered traffic for a time last night; electric power and telephone service were partially disrupted, and streets were strewn with small limbs.
Thad Snow, president, and Julien Friant, chairman of the finance committee, Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau, spent two days in St. Louis last week and reserved a big room in union station for the display of Southeast Missouri products.
It is now squarely up to the women of Cape Girardeau if the city is to get a $30,000 Carnegie library building; after much negotiations, Mayor H.H. Haas has been informed by the Carnegie Corporation that it will provide $25,000 for a library building in Cape Girardeau, if the citizens will put up $5,000 and a suitable site; at a meeting of about a dozen women at the home of Mrs. John S. Kochtitzky recently, the mayor was advised to accept the proposition.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
