Out of the past: Feb. 14

1996

Laurel Adkisson of Cape Girardeau was recently chosen one of the 1996 Ten Outstanding Young Missourians by the Missouri Jaycees; with a good track record for volunteering, Adkisson was nominated for the award by Matt Hopkins and the Cape Girardeau Jaycees; she received the award earlier this month.

More than 70 jobs will be affected with the closure of Shop 'n Save, a 60,000-square-foot grocery market in Cape Girardeau; Shop 'n Save Warehouse Foods Inc. announced this week the company will try to transfer some workers to other stores; this, however, would require a move for employees; the bulk of Shop 'n Save stores are in the St. Louis metropolitan areas in Missouri and Illinois.

1971

ORAN, Mo. -- Voters in the Scott County School District at Oran came through yesterday to give more than the needed two-thirds majority approval for issuance of $150,000 in general obligation bonds to finance an addition to the elementary school building; the addition will house four classrooms, a speech room, a remedial reading room and restroom facilities.

Jerry L. Reynolds, Cape Girardeau businessman, has been named a recipient of one of five awards for Missouri's outstanding young man of the year; the awards were announced last night at a Missouri Jaycees dinner in Jefferson City; Reynolds is with Community Builders Supply and is president of the Southeast Missouri Lumber Dealers Association.